Liverpool and Arsenal attacking target Jonathan David opens up on move to Premier League amid Barcelona interest

Barcelona target Jonathan David has ruled out a transfer to England this summer, despite interest from both Liverpool and Arsenal. The Canadian international will enter the final year of his deal in June and is expected to be one of the hot commodities on the European free-agent market.

However, David is more inclined to head to Spain than to the Premier League. He explained this on the It's Called Soccer podcast (via Tribal Football):

"The Premier League is a lot faster and more physical than all of the other leagues. But for me, I grew up watching a lot of LaLiga and for me, that would be my preferred league. That is the league that I enjoyed watching the most so one day I would like to play there."

Barcelona have become one of the primary suitors for his signature as the Catalan club see him as a long-term signing who could potentially replace Robert Lewandowski. Signing David on a free transfer is a good fit for the Spanish side, whose long-running financial limits persist.

David has turned in a fine season, scoring 23 goals and recording 10 assists in 41 appearances, helping to reinforce his value ahead of the summer window. Though Premier League clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool may continue to pursue the Lille forward, his words indicate that a shift to La Liga would likely be his number one target.

Liverpool face competition from Arsenal, Barcelona, others for Nico Schlotterbeck

Nico Schlotterbeck was set to be Liverpool’s long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk, but the move has been complicated by mounting interest from Arsenal, Real Madrid, and Barcelona. The Borussia Dortmund centre-half is a leading candidate to replace the Dutchman, but interest in him is beginning to intensify (via 90min).

Van Dijk is currently in the last months of his Anfield contract, and with a huge proposal from Saudi side Al-Hilal on the table, his future is highly uncertain. Although the Reds are still optimistic about retaining their captain, they've started making preparations for life without him.

Schlotterbeck has been a bright spark in a poor season for Dortmund, who are currently stuck in mid-table and risk missing out on UEFA Champions League football. Liverpool waited for the German club’s woes to present a path for a transfer, but now, Arsenal are in the race, in search of alternatives to Gabriel Magalhaes.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are also considering the 25-year-old as a long-term defensive prospect. Dortmund are reportedly responding to the growing interest by moving to renew Schlotterbeck's contract, in which they plan to include a pay rise and leadership role.

