Liverpool and Arsenal keeping tabs on exciting £34m attacker: Reports

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool have joined the race to sign the young PSV Eindhoven star, Noni Madueke, along with Arsenal and Tottenham. Liverpool aren’t the first Premier League club to be amazed by Madueke’s stunning start to the 2021-22 campaign and are now keen to sign the player.

The 19-year-old, who used to play academy football for Crystal Palace and Tottenham, has made an amazing start to the season. Madueke has already scored 6 goals in nine games so far.

The Daily Mail has reported that scouts from Arsenal, along with representatives from Jurgen Klopp and Nuno Espirito Santos' sides went to watch this Englishman in action.

PSV starlet Noni Madueke watched by a host of Premier League club scouts in Champions League qualifier https://t.co/KhY7Mbl3Zv — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) August 19, 2021

Reports suggest that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is keen on signing this up-and-coming star but the Premier League interest in Noni Madueke does not end there. Wolves, Leicester and Manchester United are all interested in the young talent and have him on their watchlists.

PSV Eindhoven have already stated their asking price for the player given all the interest in Madueke and speculation about his future. PSV have asked for £34 million for their No. 23.

Scouts who saw Madueke play against Benfica in PSV Eindhoven’s first-leg Champions League play-off have compared the player to Phil Foden.

Madueke could be eager to link up with other English talents at Liverpool or Arsenal

Nino Madueke in action for PSV Eindhoven.

Madueke has already proven to be a seriously bright talent and his journey seems similar to Jadon Sancho's. The Manchester United star ventured abroad to showcase his talents in a foreign nation before returning to the Premier League.

🚨 NEW: #THFC sent a representative to watch Noni Madueke play against Benfica on Wednesday. [Daily Mail] pic.twitter.com/vyZvOr6n3E — The Spurs Web ⚪️ (@thespursweb) August 20, 2021

Nino Madueke might just be exactly what Klopp and Arteta are looking at Liverpool and Arsenal. He plays extremely directly, taking on opponents relentlessly in a similar fashion to that of Mohammed Salah. With the entire front line of Liverpool hitting around 29 years of age, it might be time for Klopp to start looking at some replacements at the club.

Premier League clubs like Liverpool and Arsenal already have some amazing young English talent in players like Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones, and Bukayo Saka. Madueke would be a perfect addition to either squad.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar