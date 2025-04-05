Liverpool and Arsenal linked with move for 24-year-old star flying high in Eredivisie: Reports 

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Feyenoord attacker Igor Paixao in the summer transfer window, according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo. The 24-year-old has been Feynenoord's breakout star in the 2024-25 campaign.

Paixao has solidified his place in the starting XI of Robin van Persie's side this season. He also scored a crucial goal during Feyenoord's 2-1 aggregate win over AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League playoffs for the Round of 16. The 24-year-old has already played more minutes than last season for the Eredivisie giants.

The Brazilian attacker has scored 14 and assisted 15 goals across all competitions for the Dutch side this season. Due to his performance and versatility in the ongoing campaign, the 24-year-old has garnered the attention of top Premier League clubs.

Arsenal are expected to make big-money deals this summer after the appointment of Andrea Berta as their new sporting director. Meanwhile, Liverpool are keen to make reinforcements in their frontline as they are also expected to offload an attacker.

Paixao signed an extension with the club in November last year, keeping him in Rotterdam until the summer of 2029.

According to the report, the club will only consider offers above €35 million for Paixao. Apart from Liverpool and Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are also considering a move for the Brazilian attacker.

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes' season ends with a hamstring injury

Arsenal FC v Fulham FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes will miss the remainder of the season due to the hamstring injury he suffered earlier this week. The Brazilian defender was substituted in the 16th minute during the Gunners' 2-1 win over Fulham on Tuesday, April 1.

The north London club revealed in a recent statement that Gabriel will undergo surgery for his hamstring injury. The statement read (via ESPN):

"Gabi will undergo a surgical repair procedure to his hamstring in the coming days, and immediately begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme, with the aim to be ready for the start of next season. Everyone at the club will be fully focused on supporting Gabi to ensure he is back to full fitness as soon as possible."

Gabriel Magalhaes' injury has become the latest in the Gunners' long list of issues. Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus will remain on the sidelines for the rest of the season. Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Ben White, and Gabriel Martinelli also missed lengthy periods due to injuries.

