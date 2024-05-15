Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders lands new managerial job ahead of departure with Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has landed a managerial job with Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg. The long-time assistant coach joined the Reds under Brendan Rodgers in 2014 and temporarily left Anfield to manage NEC in the Eredivisie, before returning in 2018.

Lijnders has been an integral part of the Reds' success in recent years under Jurgen Klopp, helping them bring back the Champions League trophy to Merseyside. They have also won the Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Cup, UEFA Super Cup, and Club World Cup with Lijnders as Klopp's right-hand man.

However, Klopp made the decision to leave the club at the end of the season, and it was expected that his closest staff would go with him. While the German manager is looking to take some time away from the game, Lijnders has already gotten himself a new position, signing on as manager of Red Bull Salzburg.

Confirming the decision to move to the club, he said (via Liverpool.com):

"I am very proud to become the new head coach of FC Red Bull Salzburg. This is a real privilege for me. After PSV Eindhoven, FC Porto and Liverpool FC, I am now moving to another exceptional club with a really good structure and a particular focus on youth development."

The incoming Salzburg manager added:

"I want to develop a mentality with the team that places a lot of emphasis on attacking style of play and where passion and hunger for success are the basis of everything. Together with my assistant coach Vitor Matos and the entire support team, we will do our best to help the club continue to grow in an ever-changing football world.

"My family has visited the city before and was overwhelmed by its beauty and the friendliness of the people. That was the last and important step for me in choosing FC Red Bull Salzburg."

Jurgen Klopp bemoans Aston Villa's 3-3 comeback against Liverpool

Liverpool seemed set to secure a 3-1 Premier League win over Aston Villa at Villa Park until the hosts fired back with two quick goals to level the scoreline. Late in the game, with just five minutes of normal time left, Villa made it 3-2 through Jhon Duran, who just two minutes later scored another to tie the scores at 3-3.

Speaking after the game, Jurgen Klopp said on Sky Sports (via Daily Star):

"Before we changed, we gave them too many chances. It was very intense for the boys. They created too much. They were too often in our box and we made the changes. Then we made a mistake. We shouldn't have passed the ball there. It happens but in that moment, it opens the door."

Liverpool are now well out of the league title race, but remain settled in Champions League spots for next season.