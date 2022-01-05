Liverpool, Aston Villa and Everton interested in Barcelona midfielder - Reports

Premier League clubs Liverpool, Aston Villa and Everton are reportedly considering a move for Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazilian is believed to be keen to leave the Spanish club after growing frustrated with the lack of playing time he has received this season. According to GOAL, Barcelona are reportedly eager to part ways with Philippe Coutinho.

The Spanish giants recently completed the signing of Ferran Torres from Manchester City in a deal worth €55 million. However, they have been unable to register the Spanish forward due to their enormous wage bill.

Coutinho joined Barcelona from Liverpool in January 2018 in a deal worth €160 million. Prior to his move to Barcelona, Coutinho won the Liverpool Players' Player of the Season award twice, and the Liverpool Goal of the Season award twice.

His vision, dribbling, long-range shooting and creativity made him one of the most feared attacking midfielders in the Premier League during his time with Liverpool.

Coutinho scored eight goals in 18 La Liga appearances during his first season with the club. The Brazilian managed to score just 11 goals in 54 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona during the 2018-19 season.

The 29-year-old was sent on a season-long to Bayern Munich during the 2019-20 campaign in the hope that he would be able to rejuvenate his career. Coutinho helped Bayern Munich win the Champions League title, the Bundesliga and the DFB Pokal.

Upon returning to Camp Nou in the summer of 2020, Coutinho was convinced to stay at the club and fight for his place in the starting line-up. However, he scored just three goals in 14 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona last season.

A combination of injuries and poor form have limited Coutinho's involvement this season. He has made just 12 appearances for Barcelona in La Liga this season and has contributed two goals.

Coutinho is reportedly keen to leave Barcelona and join a club where he will play regular football. This will help him boost his chances of being a part of Tite's Brazil squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Liverpool, Aston, Villa and Everton have all registered an interest in the Barcelona midfielder. Coutinho is said to prefer a move to the English Premier League during the January transfer window rather than a return to Brazil.

Liverpool hold the upper hand in the race to sign Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho

According to The Mirror, Liverpool are believed to be interested in re-signing Philippe Coutinho. Jurgen Klopp is keen to bolster his squad during the January transfer window to boost the Reds' chances of mounting a serious challenge for the Premier League title.

A move to Aston Villa would allow Philippe Coutinho to reunite with former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard.

Gerrard is reportedly keen to stamp his authority on Aston Villa by making some statement signings.

Everton, on the other hand, are languishing in 15th place in the Premier League table. The Toffees are in need of attacking reinforcements during the January transfer window.

Liverpool are likely to have the upper hand over Everton and Aston Villa in the race to sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona.

The midfielder will be keen to join a club where he will have the opportunity to play Champions League football and potentially win silverware in the near future.

