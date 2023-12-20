Liverpool attacker set for lengthy spell on sidelines after tearing meniscus

Liverpool attacker Ben Doak will be sidelined for an extended period after it was confirmed that he needs surgery for a knee injury.

The 18-year-old wonderkid limped off during the Reds' under-21 fixture against Chelsea last weekend. The issue is likely to halt the youngster's progress following his arrival from Celtic last summer.

Liverpool's assistant coach, Pep Lijnders, has said that the club need Doak to come back stronger while confirming on Tuesday that the attacker needs surgery (via Daily Mail):

"That's not a good one. He tore his lateral meniscus, which needs surgery. That one will take a longer time. He is young. He is a fit guy. He is a positive guy. So, for sure, he will come back stronger."

"We need him to come back with the same fire he has with the ball, how he was. We will wait for him."

Doak has managed 10 senior appearances for the Merseysiders but is yet to net his first goal. This season, the Scotland under-21 international has made five appearances for the senior team, including three in the UEFA Europa League.

For the Reds under-21 side, Doak has scored five goals and assisted two in 16 appearances across competitions.

Pundit names Mohamed Salah as ideal mentor for Liverpool's Ben Doak

Mohamed Salah

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Rachel Brown-Finnis has named Mohamed Salah as the perfect mentor to wide attacker Ben Doak. Salah has earned his place among the top Premier League wingers since his reported £36.9 million move from AS Roma to Anfield in the summer of 2017.

The Egypt international has scored 200 goals for the Reds and assisted 87 in 328 appearances across competitions. Brown-Finnis said on TNT Sports (via Rousing The Kop):

"Since signing, look at the player that he’s able to learn from in Mohamed Salah, one of the best in the world in his position. What an experience it is for Ben Doak."

Salah has won the Premier League and UEFA Champions League at Liverpool, among others. He's also a three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner.

The 31-year-old continues to impress, having notched up 14 goals and eight assists in 23 appearances across competitions this season. Salah is three behind Manchester City striker Erling Haaland in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot.