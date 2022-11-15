Liverpool attacker in talks to sign new contract amid 'perfect' relationship with Jurgen Klopp: Reports

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino could soon sign a new contract with the club as talks between the two parties are reportedly going well. The Brazilian attacker's current contract expires in the summer of 2023.

Firmino has been a key member of Jurgen Klopp's side which has become a major force in European football. He joined the club from Hoffenheim in 2015 and has played 348 matches for the club. He has scored 107 goals and provided 78 assists in that time.

Known for his fantastic link-up play, Firmino formed a prolific trio with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. He has won the UEFA Champions League trophy and the Premier League title, among other honors, with the club.

As per Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenburg, Firmino has a good relationship with Klopp and Liverpool are set to offer the forward a new contract. He tweeted:

"Update #Firmino: Been told that talks about a new contract beyond 2023 are progressing very well. But no final steps at this stage. Player can really imagine to extend. Relation with Klopp should be perfect. #LFC"

Firmino has been prolific this campaign as well, scoring nine goals and providing four assists in 21 games for Liverpool across all competitions.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Roberto Firmino's exclusion from Brazil's FIFA World Cup squad

Even though he has had a great season so far for Liverpool, Firmino wasn't included in Brazil's squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking about the same, Klopp said (via The Athletic):

“A blow, definitely. You couldn’t see it (the impact) in training, but definitely. It was (a blow) for me to be honest. I’m happy we have Bobby, but he deserves it. I think he deserves everything, to be honest."

He added:

“It just shows how incredibly good and talented this Brazilian squad is if you can leave a player like Bobby Firmino out. Madness. Of course, we will talk; we did already, and will maybe do again. He’s fine but, as everyone can imagine, very disappointed.”

Firmino hasn't featured for Brazil since their defeat against Argentina in the Copa America final in 2021.

Selecao manager Tite has preferred to include the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Richarlison, and Pedro in his FIFA World Cup squad. Their World Cup campaign kicks off against Serbia on November 24. They will then face Switzerland and Cameroon on November 28 and December 2, respectively, in Group G.

