Liverpool star Jeremie Frimpong names Cristiano Ronaldo, Didier Drogba, and Arsenal legend as the 3 GOATs of the PL

New Liverpool signing Jeremie Frimpong has picked Thierry Henry, Didier Drogba and Cristiano Ronaldo as his three Premier League GOATs. During a recent interview with ESPN UK, the Dutch defender was asked to pick his best three in many disciplines.

Frimpong was first asked to name his three favourite wingers in the world currently. He said (via ESPNUK on X):

"(Lamine) Yamal, Vinicius, (Mohamed) Salah"

Then, the Dutchman was asked to pick the three toughest opponents he has played against. Jeremie Frimpong added:

"There's a lot. (Jamal) Musiala, Theo Hernandez and (Alphonso) Davies."

Nevertheless, the Dutch defender had a tough time when he had to pick his three best friends in football. Frimpong stated that he has many friends in the game. However, he eventually took the names of his three former Bayer Leverkusen teammates:

"Amine Adli, Edmond Tapsoba, Victor Boniface."

The 24-year-old was then asked to name his top three Premier League GOATs. He picked Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, and also claimed he was a Didier Drogba fan before closing the list with Portuguese attacker Cristiano Ronaldo. Frimpong said:

"Thierry Henry. Me, I like Didier Drogba, man, sorry man. I'm a Drogba fan. And can I but (Cristiano) Ronaldo in there, yeah? Yeah, Ronaldo."

The Dutch defender has joined the Premier League giants for a reported fee of €35 million from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.

Al-Nassr preparing lucrative offer to sign Liverpool attacker: Reports

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Al-Nassr are reportedly preparing a lucrative €85 million offer for Liverpool's Luis Diaz. Earlier this summer, the Reds claimed that the Colombian attacker would not leave the Merseyside outfit and is a part of the team's plans.

Meanwhile, Barcelona were believed to be Diaz's preferred choice if the Reds decide to sell him in the summer. However, the Knights of Najd have also emerged as a new option for the Colombian attacker. Ben Jacon wrote (via This is Anfield):

"Diaz remains Al-Nassr's top left-wing target, even after Liverpool told Barcelona he is not for sale. Nassr prepared to offer in excess of €85m (£72.6m). Diaz open to Barcelona, but still unclear if he'll consider Saudi."

Luiz Diaz joined the Reds in January 2022 from Porto for a reported fee of €45 million with a further €15 million in potential bonuses. Since then, he has scored 41 goals and provided 19 assists in 148 appearances across all competitions.

