Liverpool back-up goalkeeper Adrian compares Reds teammate to Brazil icon Roberto Carlos

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has branded Joe Gomez as the English Roberto Carlos following his impressive performance against Newcastle United on Monday, January 1.

The Reds secured an impressive 4-2 win against the Magpies in their Premier League clash at Anfield. The win enabled them to remain at the table's summit with 45 points from 20 games, three points above second-placed Aston Villa.

Gomez was included in the starting XI at left-back following long-term injuries to Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas. The 26-year-old had an assured performance, making seven recoveries, winning three duels, and creating one big chance down the left flank.

Adrian was so impressed by his ability to adjust to playing at left-back that he commented the following on Gomez's Instagram post, comparing the latter to the legendary Brazilian left-back Roberto Carlos:

"My English Roberto Carlos."

Joe Gomez's Instagram.

Despite a dip in form last year, Gomez has impressed this season and looks to be back to his best form. The England international has displayed his versatility, playing as a center-back, right-back, and left-back in his 25 appearances across all competitions.

"I'm very grateful to God" - Liverpool icons Roberto Firmino and Fabinho express their happiness after Anfield visit

Liverpool legends Roberto Firmino and Fabinho conveyed their delight to the club's official media after they returned to Anfield to witness their former teammates defeat Newcastle 4-2 on Monday.

This was their first time returning to the club since their departure over the summer. Firmino left as a free agent to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli, whereas Fabinho joined Al-Ittihad for a reported transfer fee of £40 million.

Firmino said (via Liverpool's official website):

"I'm very happy to be back here at home, at Liverpool and the stadium as well, Anfield. I'm very grateful to God for bringing me these moments again, to watch the game. Of course I'm not playing but I watch the game and see the boys."

"It's always emotional [to be here], you cannot forget you were here. We had a very good history here at the club that we achieved together and nobody can claim this history, it's already in the history [books]. We are here to support."

Fabinho added:

"It's really important for the team that the players that arrived are already playing good football, really integrated to the team. Players like Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Endo are playing really well. It's important because the team lost some really important players. I think they are doing a good job."

Both players established themselves as Liverpool legends, winning seven trophies, including the Premier League title and UEFA Champions League.