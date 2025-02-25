Liverpool could beat Manchester United to signing of 21-year-old Premier League star according to player's agent

According to comments by his agent, Manchester United target Milos Kerkez could sign for Liverpool instead. The Hungarian star's representative admitted that the 21-year-old was good enough to play for the Premier League table toppers despite being previously linked with the Red Devils.

Ad

In a recent interview with Anfield Watch, Kerkez's agent, Richard Henczi, claimed his client had the quality to represent the Reds and eventually become one of the best players on the planet. He said (via Football 365):

“I think he’s ready to go to a higher level club [than Bournemouth]. If he wants to go to Liverpool, he will go to Liverpool. I mean he has everything [to be one of the best left-backs]. I think he can’t be in the top five left-backs around the world if he plays at a smaller club. So it depends on his next transfer – how many minutes will he play there and how well will he play there?"

Ad

Trending

“[Do they] play in the UEFA Champions League or just the Europa League and you know, these kinds of decisions. If he gets the chance, I think he has everything to be in the top five or ten left-backs in the world.”

Despite previously being linked with the defender, Manchester United's poor campaign, which has them sitting 15th in the Premier League table, might make it difficult to convince the talented defender to join them.

Ad

"Representative of most of the people out there" - Former Manchester United defender blasts Liverpool Icon over AFCON statements

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has blasted Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher for his comments about AFCON's significance in football. The English defender implied on Sky Sports that Mohamed Salah representing Egypt at the African tournament could count against him in his bid for the Ballon d'Or.

Ad

Discussing the topic on his podcast Rio Ferdinand Presents, Ferdinand condemned the opinion held by Carragher, saying (via GOAL):

"I think [what he said] is representative of most of the people out there. But I don't think that's right. It's an ignorant thought process. If you go to Didier Drogba, Abedi Pele, Samuel Eto, Riyad Mahrez, Mo Salah or Sadio Mane, they'll tell you 'We have to win this' - there's demand in their country to win this."

Ad

"Yes, it doesn't get backed resources-wise like the Euros but that doesn't mean you have to devalue it. It should be respected more than it is."

Rio Ferdinand faced Jamie Carragher 15 times with Manchester United, winning nine, drawing two, and losing four games against the former Liverpool defender.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback