Liverpool to begin talks to sign 22-year-old forward - Reports

Liverpool could reportedly hijack Borussia Dortmund's move for PSV Eindhoven star Donyell Malen.

Jurgen Klopp is eager to bolster the Reds' attack this summer after they endured a difficult 2020-21 campaign. The Merseyside giants struggled for goals and creativity as a number of their star players were either injured or suffering from a massive dip in form.

According to Sky Germany, Borussia Dortmund view Donyell Malen as the ideal replacement for Jadon Sancho, who looks set to join Manchester United this summer. However, the German giants are set to face stiff competition from Liverpool in their pursuit of the 22-year-old.

Donyell Malen spent his youth career with Ajax and Arsenal before joining PSV in 2017. He made his professional debut for the Dutch club during the 2017-18 season and became a regular in their starting XI the following season.

Malen rose to prominence during the 2019-20 campaign, during which he scored 17 goals in 25 appearances for PSV across all competitions.

The Netherlands international was heavily linked with a move away from PSV last summer but decided to stay at the club and continue his development. He was in scintillating form in front of goal last season, scoring 27 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Malen's impressive performances earned him a call-up to the Netherlands national team in 2019. He has since made 10 appearances and scored two goals for his country.

Donyell Malen could prefer a move to Borussia Dortmund over Liverpool

Liverpool faces heavy competition for PSV Eindhoven star Donyell Malen's signature from Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund are actively looking for a replacement for Jadon Sancho, who is reportedly close to completing a move to Manchester United.

Liverpool, on the other hand, possess a number of quality options in attack but are looking to boost their back-up options.

Donyell Malen could, therefore, prefer a move to Borussia Dortmund as he is likely to see more playing time with the German club.

