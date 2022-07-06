"Liverpool would have been better" - World Cup winner admits regret over failed Reds transfer under Jurgen Klopp

Former Borussia Dortmund star Mario Gotze has admitted that he should have joined Liverpool when he had the opportunity in the past.

Mario Gotze was given his break at Dortmund by current Reds manager Jurgen Klopp all the way back in 2009. However, the attacker decided to leave Signal Iduna Park in 2013 to join their rivals Bayern Munich.

But in 2016, Gotze was on the move again. Klopp was keen on bringing the the German international to Anfield. The 30-year-old instead decided to rejoin Borussia Dortmund following an excellent season they had under the management of Thomas Tuchel.

The 2014 World Cup-winning star, however, believes that a move to the Merseyside outfit would have been a better option in the long run. Speaking to SportBild (via Sport Witness), Mario Gotze was quoted as saying the following:

"Liverpool had finished eighth in their first season with Jürgen and had not qualified for the Champions League. Even in previous years, it wasn't the club that always played at the top.

"Dortmund had previously played a top season under Thomas Tuchel. BVB was on the up. Jürgen was still building something. In retrospect you have to say: Liverpool would have been better."

Mario Gotze spent four seasons at Borussia Dortmund under the management of Jurgen Klopp. The German star guided Dortmund to two Bundesliga titles and a UEFA Champions League final back in 2013.

Gotze was considered one of the finest attacking midfielders during the early 2010s. He will always be remembered for scoring the winning goal in the 2014 FIFA World Cup final against Lionel Messi's Argentina.

Jurgen Klopp's move to Liverpool, meanwhile, has been a success. The German tactician has guided the Reds to all possible major trophies available in club football. This includes the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League title in 2020.

Last season, the Reds lifted two domestic trophies that were missing from Jurgen Klopp's resume. They defeated Chelsea in the Carabao Cup as well as the FA Cup final to end the 2021-22 season.

Mario Gotze, meanwhile, has joined reigning Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt after spending two seasons in the Netherlands with PSV Eindhoven.

Liverpool players have returned to pre-season training ahead of the 2022-23 season

Some of Liverpool's stars have returned to pre-season training ahead of the 2022-23 season. Players seen in training include Jordan Henderson, Luis Diaz, Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino.

The Reds are scheduled to face Manchester United in a pre-season game in Bangkok on July 12.

