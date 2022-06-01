×
“Liverpool bias again”, “Got people everywhere, thought UEFA would be an exception” – Fans question inclusion of Reds duo in Champions League team of the season

Fans are not happy with two Liverpool players' selections in the UEFA team of the season.
Rishabh Bhatnagar
Rishabh Bhatnagar
ANALYST
Modified Jun 01, 2022 01:19 AM IST
News

Fans do not seem happy with the inclusion of Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho in the UEFA team of the season.

UEFA announced the Champions League 'Team of the Season' earlier today and included a total of eight players who participated in the final. Andy Robertson, Virgil Van Dijk, Antonio Rudiger and Alexander-Arnold made up the back-four along with a midfield trio of Luka Modric, Kevin De Bruyne and Fabinho.

Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior predictably made the cut with PSG’s Kylian Mbappe taking up the final spot to complete the front-three. Thibaut Courtois was selected as the goalkeeper who was arguably the standout player in the final as well.

Regardless, fans seem to believe that Dani Carvajal and Toni Kroos should have made the cut ahead of Liverpool's Arnold and Fabinho:

@ChampionsLeague @realmadriden @PSG_English @LFC @ManCity @ChelseaFC Carvajal > trent
LiVARpool got people everywhere... thought UEFA would be an exception
@ChampionsLeague @realmadriden @PSG_English @LFC @ManCity @ChelseaFC Liverpool bias againHow do Trent & Fabinho get in
@ChampionsLeague @realmadriden @PSG_English @LFC @ManCity @ChelseaFC And Fabinho over toni kross? Lol okay
@ENwazota @ChampionsLeague @realmadriden @PSG_English @LFC @ManCity @ChelseaFC Its okay, Toni Kross was playing on the moon?How can you put Fabinho there? Check Kross stats, he is always above 92% correct passes and key passes!!!
👕 UEFA's Technical Observer panel has selected its 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Team of the Season 🙌#UCL https://t.co/I8t9T6uM5R
@ChampionsLeague @realmadriden @PSG_English @LFC @ManCity @ChelseaFC Casamiro should be there instead of Fabinho, did they not see how he pocketed Liverpool in the final

Did Real Madrid’s incredible Champions League run deserve more TOTS selections than Liverpool?

There is little doubt that Real Madrid’s run to the Champions League crown was one of the most memorable ones ever seen in the Champions League. On paper, Madrid had a core multiple ageing stars. They came up against multiple teams that were expected to beat them and produced some extraordinary moments along the way.

Toni Kroos in particular was in a league of his own, while Dani Carvajal was also crucial at multiple moments. Fans are bound to argue that both players deserve to be selected for the 'Team of the Season'. Real Madrid won yet another Champions League title to bring their overall tally to 14 and finished with a treble as well.

The team has undergone consistent transitions over the past few seasons and has yet managed to perform at the highest levels across competitions. While Kylian Mbappe’s extension with Paris Saint-Germain is bound to affect their immediate transfer plans, club president Florentino Perez could already be expected to be looking at their next move.

Lionel Messi doesn't believe Real Madrid were the best team In this year's Champions League 🤐 https://t.co/gOfYCMXKJc
Karim Benzema has proven that he still has the ability to lead the line while the midfield trio of Casemiro, Kroos and Modric have more than enough support to produce the goods for yet another season. Young stars like Federico Valverde, Vinicius and Eduardo Camavinga have stepped up ably when called upon. David Alaba's move has been a huge success for Los Blancos, who will now be looking to build on their success this season.

