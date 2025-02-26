Liverpool boss Arne Slot learns FA suspension following referee row in Merseyside derby

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has been hit with a two-game touchline ban due to his role in the events at the end of the 2-2 Merseyside derby draw earlier this month.

On February 12, Slot's outfit were held to a 2-2 draw at the hands of rivals Everton. After Beto's 11th-minute opener, Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah netted a goal each on the either side of the half time whistle.

But, Everton centre-back James Tarkowski scored a dramatic equaliser in the eighth minute of injury time in the Premier League match. Slot was shown a red card after approaching the referee at the end of the clash.

Alongside Slot, Liverpool assistant manager Sipke Hulshoff has also been hit with a charge by FA. Both the Dutchmen are said to have engaged in improper behaviour towards the match official earlier this February.

Slot, who replaced former Reds boss Jurgen Klopp past July, is set to miss his team's Premier League home clash against Newcastle United on Wednesday (February 26). He will also miss the Southampton encounter.

Arne Slot slams Liverpool star for poor attitude

Last week, Darwin Nunez made the headlines after Liverpool's 2-2 Premier League stalemate at Aston Villa. The Uruguayan had an open goal but he missed the target in the second half, causing his side to drop points.

Opining on why he criticised Nunez, Arne Slot recently said (h/t Mirror):

"First of all, I helped him by saying you can miss a chance. I wasn't only hard on him. But for the second time in a row, I wasn't happy with his work effort, [in the 2-1 win] against Wolves and against Villa. I always try to be honest with my players and be honest as I can to [the reporters] where I always try to protect my players so I don't say he never worked hard. I know him differently."

Sharing additional thoughts on the 25-year-old, the Dutchman added:

"I know him at Villa at home where he made a 100 metre sprint and scored a goal, I know him when he came on against [Manchester] City at home and was pressing really aggressively and won the ball back and we scored. But I can't accept if a player doesn't give everything. That is clear. I can accept it once but twice was a bit too much. That's why I addressed it."

Slot, who has lost four of his 42 total games in charge of Liverpool, said:

"Not that I'm all of a sudden very angry with him. I don't mind that he missed a chance, I'd have loved him to score it, and I know he will eventually score. But if you miss a chance, you need to be fighting for the team. I'm not saying he didn't do that at all, but it wasn't the usual Darwin, the one that is loved by the fans. That is mainly because he always works so hard."

So far this season, Nunez has netted just six goals in 35 total club games.

