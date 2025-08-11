Liverpool boss Arne Slot makes feelings clear about Crystal Palace fans booing during Diogo Jota tribute before Community Shield clash

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has refused to blame Crystal Palace fans for booing during a tribute to Diogo Jota before the Community Shield game. The Merseyside club faced the Eagles at Wembley on Sunday, August 10.

Before kickoff, a minute's silence was observed in memory of former Reds forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre, who lost their lives in an accident last month. Unfortunately, referee Chris Kavanagh had to cut it short after some Palace fans began booing from the east end of the Stadium.

Liverpool took the lead through Hugo Ekitike in the fourth minute before Jean-Philippe Mateta equalized from the spot in the 17th minute. Jeremie Frimpong put his team ahead four minutes later but Crytal Palace wrestled back through Ismail Sarr's 77th minute strike and then won the tie 3-2 on penalties.

After the defeat, Arne Slot was asked about the incident and he gave the opposition fans the benefit of the doubt.

"I don't think this was planned, or that this was the idea of the fan that made some noise. Maybe he wasn't aware of the fact that it was the minute of silence," said Slot.

He continued:

"He was just still happy and tried to cheer for his team. And I think then the fans of Palace were trying to calm that person or those persons down, so I don't think he had a bad intention, the guy or people that made noise."

He concluded:

"They tried to calm him down, but that was a bit noisy as well. And then our fans reacted, 'Hey, what's happening here?' So I don't think there's a bad intention to it, because the fans of Crystal Palace and everywhere around the world have paid huge respect to Diogo and Andre and this was I think unlucky or, I can't find the right words, but I don't think there was a bad intention in it."

Liverpool next face Bournemouth in their Premier League opener on Friday, August 15, at Anfield.

Have Liverpool retired the Jersey No. 20 in Diogo Jota's honour?

Diogo Jota

Following the Diogo Jota's unfortunate death, Liverpool announced last month that they would retire the No. 20 jersey. The Portuguese joined the Reds from Wolverhamton Wanderers in the summer of 2020.

Jota went on to register 65 goals and 26 assists from 182 games for the Merseyside club. He won the Premier League, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup with Liverpool.

