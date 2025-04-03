Liverpool boss Arne Slot makes feelings clear about James Tarkowski’s foul on Alexis Mac Allister amid fan outrage over decision

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has opened up on James Tarkowski's foul on Alexis Mac Allister in the Merseyside Derby on Wednesday (April 2) at Anfield. The local rivals arrived at the game in contrasting form; while the Reds are leading the title race, Everton are languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Nevertheless, their rivalry remains unblemished. The Reds were desperate for all three points following the frustrating 2-2 draw at Goodison Park earlier this season. Diogo Jota scored the only goal of the game on Wednesday in the 57th minute to secure a 1-0 win.

However, the talking point of the match was Tarkowski's wild challenge on Alexis Mac Allister, which only drew a yellow card from referee Sam Barrett. Paul Tierney on VAR duty had a brief check and decided to back the on-field decision, causing fan outrage.

Speaking after the game, Slot insisted that he wasn't surprised by the decision.

“Let me first say that I don’t want to comment about the situation because so many people already commented on that, even people that are not liking Liverpool a lot, and they were all so clear and obvious what the decision should have been. There’s no need for me to comment on that. Was I surprised? No,” Slot said (via liverpooloffside.sbnation.com).

The Reds remain 12 points clear of second-placed Arsenal with eight games left in the season.

Will Mohamed Salah extend his stay at Liverpool?

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah is all set to agree a blockbuster two-year extension with Liverpool, according to Foot Mercato (via GOAL). The Egyptian forward's contract with the Reds expires at the end of this season, and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Salah has been in inspired form for the Merseyside club this campaign, registering 32 goals and 22 assists from 44 games across competitions. Liverpool have been locked in talks for a while with the 32-year-old regarding a new deal and a breakthrough has now been reached.

The report states that Salah will commit to his future at Anfield for two more seasons, ending all speculation regarding his future. The Egyptian superstar was heavily linked with a move to the Middle East this summer, while Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were hot on his heels as well.

However, the Reds have now managed a coup by convincing Salah to extend his stay. While a final agreement hasn't been reached yet, only minor details of the deal are left to be sorted.

