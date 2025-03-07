Liverpool boss Arne Slot provides injury update on two key stars ahead of PL clash against Southampton

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has provided an injury update on Cody Gakpo and Joe Gomez ahead of their upcoming Premier League clash against Southampton on Saturday, March 8. He revealed that Gakpo is still doubtful after not featuring in training on Thursday.

Ad

The Dutch forward sat out Wednesday's Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain after picking up an injury in training. Although he made it into the squad for the trip to France, he was still not fit enough to play.

Slot conceded that although the 24-year-old player is not facing a lengthy absence, it was unclear if he would be available for the weekend. Speaking to the press, the head coach said (via Liverpool Echo):

Ad

Trending

“He didn’t train yesterday yet so let’s see if he can train with us today. Again, close call. It’s not a long term injury. But, yeah, he still had a bit of pain yesterday so was not able to train. Let’s see where he is today so I can give you the answer.”

Ad

Joe Gomez has been ruled out for a minimum of three months following a hamstring surgery. The England international picked up the problem in the FA Cup draw with Plymouth Argyle, and his season is effectively over.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot dismisses injury 'luck' claims as title rivals struggle with key absences

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot, on Friday, March 7, played down suggestions that his side had benefited from injuries to their rivals in the Premier League title race. Though the Reds have thus far dodged an all-out injury crisis, title rivals Arsenal have been less fortunate and several key players have been ruled out.

Ad

Currently, the Gunners are struggling with a big list of injuries, with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Kai Havertz out with hamstring problems. Takehiro Tomiyasu and Gabriel Jesus remain out with knee injuries. This has forced Mikel Arteta to adapt, playing midfielder Mikel Merino as a striker.

While the Reds have encountered fewer injury problems, Slot insisted that their position on the table has nothing to do with fitness luck. He told the press (via Liverpool Echo):

Ad

“If you think injuries are only a part of luck or bad luck then we’ve been lucky. But we’ve tried to believe in the fact that we try to prevent them from a certain way of working so we don’t have many injuries.

“I don’t see that as luck. I see it as, first of all, top professionals. Our players do everything to stay fit. And second of all, great facilities and a great staff."

Slot also spoke about the injuries they have faced, with Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota all spending some time on the sidelines this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback