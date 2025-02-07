Liverpool boss Arne Slot provides update on whether Trent Alexander-Arnold will be fit to play Merseyside derby against Everton

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has shared an injury update on Trent Alexander-Arnold prior to his team's Premier League clash at Everton on Wednesday (February 12).

Alexander-Arnold, 26, picked up a knock during the Reds' 2-0 Premier League victory against Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium last Saturday. As a result, he missed his team's 4-0 EFL Cup semi-final second leg win over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield earlier this Thursday (February 6).

Ahead of Liverpool's FA Cup fourth round tie at Plymouth Argyle on Sunday (February 9), Slot was asked to shed light on the right-back's fitness. He responded (h/t Liverpool Echo):

"It's too early for him. [Will he play in the] derby? Difficult to say for Everton, [he] won't take months or even weeks [to come back] but it is only three days after Plymouth so let's wait and see and we look long term, we take no risks, but if he is fit then we will use him."

Alexander-Arnold, whose current deal will expire in June, has registered two goals and seven assists in 31 overall games for his club this season.

Arne Slot hails Liverpool defender after 4-0 win

Earlier on Thursday, Conor Bradley started the Reds' 4-0 EFL Cup win over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield. The 21-year-old successfully filled the void left by Trent Alexander-Arnold and laid out an assist in the second half.

Asked about Bradley's performance, Slot responded (h/t Liverpool Echo):

"For 3-0, it was a great choice [to make the run] because [Alexis Mac Allister] had the ball. If Macca has the ball, I would make the run as a team-mate as well because he will find you with the perfect pass. Of course, we always have [Ibrahima Konate] and Virgil [van Dijk] behind the ball as well as Ryan [Gravenberch]. So if we do lose the ball, we have defenders back."

Sharing more thoughts on Bradley's talent, the Dutch tactician added:

"I think it's fair to say that for many positions we have two very good players. I can go through the whole team, it's normal when you work at a club for this magnitude. Right full-back is definitely a position where that is true."

Bradley, who has contributed two assists in 19 total matches for Liverpool this term, produced a stellar performance against Spurs. He completed 51 of his 64 passes, created two chances, and won two of his three tackles and eight of his 10 overall duels in the EFL Cup semi-final tie.

