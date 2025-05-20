Liverpool boss Arne Slot responds to Mohamed Salah missing big open goal chance in 3-2 defeat against Brighton

Liverpool manager Arne Slot believes that Mohamed Salah's big miss in the 3-2 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion shows that he is human. The Reds were leading 2-1 at the Amex Stadium on Monday, May 19, when the Egyptian forward had a huge chance to put his team further ahead.

Ad

However, the 32-year-old shot wide from the edge of the six-yard box. That miss proved costly, with Kaoru Mitoma getting the hosts back in the game in the 69th minute, before Jack Hinshelwood made it 3-2 five minutes before the end.

Speaking after the game, the Liverpool manager insisted that he wasn't too worried about Salah's recent barren run.

“The first thought that goes through my head when I see the ball moving towards Mo, I’m like, ‘It’s quite a big chance, this could lead to a goal,’ because that’s what Mo normally does,” said Slot.

Ad

Trending

He continued:

“But he’s been throughout this season almost inhuman. But there were moments in the season where he was human, so it’s not the first time that he’s not scoring for one or two games in a row. But the good thing for us is this hardly ever happens and, if it happens, you can be sure that he will score in the third game or the fourth game.”

Ad

The Egyptian superstar has scored 33 goals and set up 23 more from 51 games for Liverpool this season, but has one goal from his last eight games in the league. The Reds, interestingly, have already won the league this season.

How many trophies has Mohamed Salah won with Liverpool?

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah arrived at Liverpool in the summer of 2017 following an impressive campaign with AS Roma. The move to Anfield would transform his career and revive the Merseyside club's fortunes.

Ad

The Egyptian superstar went on to attain cult status among fans, becoming a mainstay in Jurgen Klopp's attack. His explosive form helped the Reds emerge as a rising force in the Premier League as well as Europe.

Mohamed Salah has since won two Premier League titles and one Champions League trophy with Liverpool. He also has one FA Cup, two EFL Cups, one Community Shield, one UEFA Super Cup and one FIFA Club World Cup in his locker.

The player's previous contract was scheduled to expire at the end of this season, briefly adding to speculation regarding his future. The Egyptian superstar, however, signed a new deal until 2027 last month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More