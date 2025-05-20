Liverpool boss Arne Slot responds to Mohamed Salah missing big open goal chance in 3-2 defeat against Brighton

Liverpool manager Arne Slot believes that Mohamed Salah's big miss in the 3-2 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion shows that he is human. The Reds were leading 2-1 at the Amex Stadium on Monday, May 19, when the Egyptian forward had a huge chance to put his team further ahead.
However, the 32-year-old shot wide from the edge of the six-yard box. That miss proved costly, with Kaoru Mitoma getting the hosts back in the game in the 69th minute, before Jack Hinshelwood made it 3-2 five minutes before the end.
Speaking after the game, the Liverpool manager insisted that he wasn't too worried about Salah's recent barren run.
“The first thought that goes through my head when I see the ball moving towards Mo, I’m like, ‘It’s quite a big chance, this could lead to a goal,’ because that’s what Mo normally does,” said Slot.
He continued:
“But he’s been throughout this season almost inhuman. But there were moments in the season where he was human, so it’s not the first time that he’s not scoring for one or two games in a row. But the good thing for us is this hardly ever happens and, if it happens, you can be sure that he will score in the third game or the fourth game.”
The Egyptian superstar has scored 33 goals and set up 23 more from 51 games for Liverpool this season, but has one goal from his last eight games in the league. The Reds, interestingly, have already won the league this season.
How many trophies has Mohamed Salah won with Liverpool?
Mohamed Salah arrived at Liverpool in the summer of 2017 following an impressive campaign with AS Roma. The move to Anfield would transform his career and revive the Merseyside club's fortunes.
The Egyptian superstar went on to attain cult status among fans, becoming a mainstay in Jurgen Klopp's attack. His explosive form helped the Reds emerge as a rising force in the Premier League as well as Europe.
Mohamed Salah has since won two Premier League titles and one Champions League trophy with Liverpool. He also has one FA Cup, two EFL Cups, one Community Shield, one UEFA Super Cup and one FIFA Club World Cup in his locker.
The player's previous contract was scheduled to expire at the end of this season, briefly adding to speculation regarding his future. The Egyptian superstar, however, signed a new deal until 2027 last month.