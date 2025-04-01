Liverpool boss Arne Slot shares update on unfortunate injury picked up by Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has revealed that Trent Alexander-Arnold remains sidelined due to an ankle injury and is entirely focused on his road to recovery. As a result, the England international is set to miss the Reds' upcoming Premier League clash against Everton on Wednesday, April 2.

Alexander-Arnold hasn't featured for Liverpool since suffering an unfortunate injury following a slide tackle during their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash against PSG (March 11). The 26-year-old right-back consequently missed the Reds' 2-1 loss against Newcastle in the EFL Cup and is reportedly set to be sidelined until the end of April.

During the Everton pre-match press conference, Slot said (via Liverpool ECHO):

"His situation is unfortunately that he is injured. For him, that means he is fully focused on his recovery. We're trying to help him to come back. We've never been focused on those talks."

The Dutchman also provided injury updates on Ryan Gravenberch, Alisson Becker, and Conor Bradley:

"Ryan is okay, although we have to train one more time. Ali trained as well. Last check has to be made after the session today. Conor is training with us again but we have to make a decision if he is playing. He's only had a few sessions."

Alexander-Arnold's absence will be a massive blow for the Reds, with their deputy right-back Conor Bradley also expected not to feature. The Real Madrid-linked star has been vital this season, scoring three goals and providing seven assists in 39 appearances across all competitions.

"It is an embarrassment if going out to Plymouth Argyle" - Arne Slot reflects on his debut season at Liverpool ahead of Merseyside Derby

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has reflected on his debut season to date ahead of his side's Premier League clash against Everton. The Dutchman has excelled since replacing Jurgen Klopp over the summer and is in an excellent position to win the Premier League title.

The Reds are at the top of the league table with 70 points from 29 games, 12 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal. However, they will be unable to win any other trophy this season following their losses against Newcastle in the EFL Cup final and PSG in the Champions League Round of 16.

From the aforementioned source, Slot said:

"Of course you reflect. You reflect on last nine months, last part before the break. Mostly I'm rational. After we lost the final, it wasn't only negatives. We also extended our lead. If I have to go out of a tournament, I prefer to go out to PSG, to Newcastle who are a good team, but it is an embarrassment if going out to Plymouth Argyle. They are not the quality of PSG."

Slot's comments arrived after Liverpool suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Championship side Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round of the FA Cup, resulting in their elimination.

