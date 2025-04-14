Liverpool boss Arne Slot speaks up on Reds' summer transfer plans after Mohamed Salah contract breakthrough

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has opened up on the club's summer transfer plans. He has confirmed that they will be active in the transfer window as they look to strengthen the squad.
The Reds appointed Slot as manager last summer following Jurgen Klopp's departure, and he has been brilliant. While they were eliminated from all cup competitions, the Merseysiders are just two wins away from winning the Premier League title.
This is even more impressive considering Liverpool's inactivity in the transfer windows under Slot. They signed Federico Chiesa from Juventus last summer, but he's barely featured due to injury and form issues. Meanwhile, another signing, Giorgi Mamardashvili, will join this summer from Valencia. They didn't sign anyone in the winter transfer window.
Arne Slot, however, has now confirmed that they will be active this summer, saying (via Fabrizio Romano):
“We will make this team very strong next season.”
Last week, Liverpool confirmed the contract extension of Mohamed Salah by two years. Virgil van Dijk's contract is also set to expire this summer, but he's reportedly set to sign an extension as well.
Meanwhile, as per Fabrizio Romano, Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to leave Anfield as a free agent to join Real Madrid.
Mohamed Salah on Liverpool's win over West Ham
The Reds hosted West Ham United at Anfield on Sunday in the Premier League. Luis Diaz opened the scoring in the 18th minute after an excellent assist from Mohamed Salah. In the 86th minute, a miscommunication between Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson led to an own goal from the latter.
However, Van Dijk made amends three minutes later, scoring the winner for Liverpool in a 2-1 win. After the game, Salah shared his thoughts on his side's performance as they edge closer to the league title. He said (via Liverpoolfc.com):
“It’s a good team, to be fair, they have a good plan. They managed to play better in the second half and they managed to score. I think in that stage the most important thing is to win the game and we did well in the last few minutes.
“We owe the fans one [a league title]. When we won it [in 2019-20] we won it in a lockdown. So, let’s go for it and win it. That’s the most important thing.”
The Reds are now 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with just six games remaining. They can confirm the title by beating Leicester City away (April 20) and Tottenham Hotspur at home (April 27).