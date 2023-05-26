Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp issues injury update on 3 key players ahead of Southampton fixture

Liverpool gaffer Jurgen Klopp has opened up about the state of affairs surrounding his team's key players. On the brink of a final flourish against Southampton, the Anfield fans wait in anticipation as Darwin Nunez, the talisman who has been missing from action, is set to return.

The Reds will be wrapping up their Premier League season at Southampton, having endured their lowest league placement since 2016 – a fifth-place finish. Ironically, their adversaries are also facing their own struggles, having faced the sting of relegation, languishing at the bottom of the table.

Nunez is back in the mix after a brief hiatus due to a minor toe injury. His return to the team's Kirkby training ground this week offers a glimmer of hope to the Reds. However, the concerns are far from over for Klopp as Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate wrestle with their respective fitness issues.

Robertson, a key figure in Liverpool's defense, has undergone a scan for a troubling groin problem. On the other hand, Konate has been grappling with illness, casting a shadow over his availability.

Addressing the press ahead of the clash with Southampton, Klopp provided an update on the players' condition (via LiverpoolEcho):

“He (Nunez) trained yesterday, fully. Ibou was ill yesterday. Robbo felt something in his groin yesterday, he had a scan, that was fine but we anyway have to see how we can deal with that. Long-term players are still out, that’s clear. The rest should be all right."

Liverpool will look to sign Benjamin Pavard amidst transfer war with other interested clubs

Liverpool are now eyeing a prized acquisition – Bayern Munich's solid full-back, Benjamin Pavard, according to a report by German news portal, Kicker. The Reds are reported to have opened lines of communication over a possible move for the defender, whose contract with the Bundesliga titans is on the verge of expiring next year.

However, the path to Pavard’s signature is fraught with challenges. The French international is on the radar of several European elites including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan, and notably, Liverpool's bitter rivals, Manchester United. Each club aims to lure the talented full-back into their ranks, sparking an intense battle for the player’s services.

Pavard, according to the reports, is intent on cutting ties with Bayern following the arrival of Joao Cancelo from Manchester City on loan. The Reds are keen on capitalizing on this turbulent situation, hoping to fortify their squad with the French star. Nevertheless, the Merseyside club will encounter firm resistance from Manchester United who are looking to significantly bolster their squad.

