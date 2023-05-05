Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp issues injury update on 4 key first-team stars ahead of Brentford fixture

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gave injury updates on Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Thiago Alcantara, and Jordan Henderson during his pre-match press conference. The Reds are set to take on Brentford on Saturday (May 6) in the Premier League at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp and Co. have largely struggled this season and have no shot of winning any silverware. Moreover, they are unlikely to finish in the top four in the Premier League. They are currently fifth with 59 points, four behind Manchester United, who have a game in hand.

However, Liverpool have turned their form around lately and have won their last five league games in a row. While their turnaround may have been too late to salvage their season, they can still end on a high. Next up for the Reds is Thomas Frank's Brentford tomorrow.

The Bees have had a stellar season and find themselves in ninth with 50 points. A win would boost their chances of qualifying for Europe next season.

Ahead of the fixture, Klopp gave an injury update on the likes of Jota, Firmino, Thiago, and Henderson. He stated (via Liverpool FC):

"Diogo has his back issue, bruised rib. He could train yesterday but he didn't do a lot, to be honest. He was not really in danger yesterday for any kind of contact or stuff like this, so we have to see there. Bobby is not yet in team training. We hope that he can start next week with team training."

He added:

"Now we have obviously Thiago, he will have the surgery and is out for the rest of the season. Hendo, we have to see. He had yesterday a scan, didn't see the results yet. It will not be a big thing but maybe it's enough to rule out for tomorrow – I don't know that yet."

If Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota fail to recover from their knocks for tomorrow, Harvey Elliot and Darwin Nunez are likely to deputize respectively.

Liverpool present Alexis Mac Allister with contract offer in a bid to revamp their midfield for next season: Reports

According to reports from talkSPORT, Liverpool have upped their interest in order to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister this summer. The Reds' midfield have struggled this season. With the likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner expected to leave, reinforcements will be needed.

Mac Allister is expected to be the first player Liverpool sign this summer. As per journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, the Reds have already been in contact with the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner with an offer. The contract would be a five-year deal, running until the summer of 2028.

The 24-year-old has had a stellar season for Brighton. In 34 appearances, he has scored 11 goals and provided two assists.

