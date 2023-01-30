Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp lauds Kaoru Mitoma for last-minute stunner in 2-1 Brighton defeat

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised Brighton & Hove Albion forward Kaoru Mitoma after his last-minute goal to eliminate the Reds from the FA Cup on January 29.

The fourth-round clash at the American Express Community Stadium was a closely contested affair. Harvey Elliott opened the scoring for the Reds in the 30th minute after Mohamed Salah set him up.

Lewis Dunk scored one of the luckier goals nine minutes later as Tariq Lamptey's shot took a massive deflection off him.

Just when it looked like the two teams would be heading for a replay, Mitoma scored a spectacular goal in injury time in the second half. His goal sealed the win for Roberto de Zerbi's team.

The Japanese forward brought the ball down inside the Reds' penalty area in style. He showed some quick feet before slotting past Alisson in an impeccable manner. After exiting the Carabao Cup earlier this season, Liverpool are now out of the FA Cup as well.

Klopp reacted to the strike as he told the BBC after the game (h/t Anfield Watch):

"Mitoma is really good."

Mitoma has proven to be a great signing for Brighton from Union SG last summer. He has now scored six goals and has provided two assists in 19 games across competitions this season.

He used to play university football until 2017 and also studied dribbling as a thesis. His rise to the top has been quite phenomenal. Speaking about his education, Mitoma has previously said (via Football.London):

“It was the easiest subject for me to choose because I love football and dribbling is what I love to do, There were no rules on how much to write, but I progressed with it by analysing my teammates that were good and not-so-good dribblers and trying to find out why that was."

Kaoru Mitoma's demand in the transfer market will increase after his goal against Liverpool

Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool: Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Kaoru Mitoma has already garnered attention from several Premier League clubs with his performances since joining Brighton. His last-ditch goal against Liverpool will further increase his demand.

Arsenal are known to be the admirers of the player. However, given that he has just joined Brighton, any interested suitor might need to pay a fortune to sign the player.

Recent performances are also set to increase his market value. The £2.6 million that Brighton paid for Mitoma looks like a smart business now.

