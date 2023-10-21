Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp makes huge admission after Ibrahima Konate luckily escapes red card in win over Everton

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted Ibrahima Konate was fortunate to escape a second yellow card against Everton on Saturday, October 21.

The Reds were able to secure a 2-0 win against Everton in the Merseyside Derby at Anfield. Ashley Young was sent off in the 37th minute after receiving two yellow cards in the space of 19 minutes, giving Liverpool the upper hand.

Mohamed Salah dispatched his penalty in the 75th minute before adding a second in the 97th minute to secure all three points. However, the game could have gone very differently had Konate been sent off earlier in the second half.

The Frenchman was given a yellow card in the 50th minute for stopping an Everton counter-attack. He then fouled Beto 15 minutes later, pulling the latter's shirt as he tried to break away. Much to Sean Dyche's frustration, match referee Craig Pawson decided not to send off Konate.

Klopp decided to substitute Konate off for Joel Matip who looked much more composed in defense. The German tactician said (via Daily Mirror):

"It is a derby, you have to consider different stuff and with a better last pass in the first half we are three-nil up. Our counter-attacks and good offensive transitions we should have scored and didn't. We didn’t allow them to do what they wanted. We were clear in the challenges."

He added:

"It is difficult because it was a deep block and they adapted slightly and set up to our strengths. I liked a lot of moments and then the red card [for Young] was pretty influential in the game."

Klopp further shared his take on the game, saying:

"I wanted us to be calm and ignore that we were one man up. It is difficult in the stands because it’s like now you have to create with each possession and it took a while until we got chances."

"And then the penalty. I saw it back and it is a clear penalty. Ibrahima, could have gone, yes. It could have happened obviously and then we took him off and from that moment we were solid and compact."

Liverpool are now at the top of the table with 20 points, having played nine games.

Pundit praises Everton defender for bailing out teammate against Liverpool

Premier League pundit Jim Beglin hailed Everton centre-back James Tarkowski for his performance after he bailed out Jarrad Branthwaite in their 2-0 defeat against Liverpool on Saturday.

Tarkowski put in an admirable shift in defense, helping the Toffees thwart Liverpool for 75 minutes despite being reduced to 10 men. He made four blocks, and two clearances, and won four recoveries and five duels.

Salah had a real chance to break the deadlock in the second half when Branthwaite slipped, giving him possession inside the box. Fortunately, Tarkowski put in a heroic block, saving the former's blushes.

Beglin said (via HITC):

“Salah thought it was in. Tarkowski has bailed out Branthwaite. It is a great block.”

Everton's defeat meant they remain 16th in the standings with just seven points from nine games.