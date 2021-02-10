Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp pays emotional tribute to late mother who died at the age of 81

It has been announced that Elizabeth Klopp, the mother of Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp, has died at the age of 81

Jurgen Klopp, who is currently in Liverpool where he lives with his wife and children, will be unable to attend the funeral due to travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Liverpool manager revealed his heartbreak while speaking to the Schwarzwalder Bote newspaper after the death of his mother.

In tribute to his late mother, Jurgen Klopp said:

"She meant everything to me. She was a real mum in the best sense of the world. As a devout Christian, I know she is in a better place now."

Jurgen Klopp’s mother, Elisabeth Klopp, has died at the age of 81.⁣ Because of the pandemic, Jurgen cannot attend the funeral.



Klopp: “She meant everything to me. She was a real mom in the best sense of the word.”



RIP Elisabeth Klopp 💔 — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) February 10, 2021

Jurgen Klopp forced to remain in Liverpool due to COVID-19 travel restrictions

Elisabeth was the second child of German couple Eugen and Helene Reich. In 1960, she married Norbert Klopp, who was a goalkeeper and had trials with German-based club Kaiserslautern.

The Liverpool manager last saw his mother when he traveled to Germany for her 80th birthday ceremony. However, he will be unable to attend the funeral due to travel restrictions put in place by the German authorities.

The Liverpool manager was born in 1967 and is the youngest of three children born to Elisabeth and Norbert Klopp. Stefanie, the eldest, was born in 1960, while Isolde was born in 1962.

Advertisement

Klopp revealed that once he was allowed to travel, he would hold a proper ceremony for his late mother.

"The fact that I can't be at the funeral is due to the terrible times. As soon as the circumstances allow, we will hold a wonderful commemoration that is appropriate," revealed the Liverpool manager.

The thoughts and condolences of everyone at the Premier League are with Jurgen, his family and his friends at such a difficult time. — Premier League (@premierleague) February 10, 2021

Following a short illness, Norbert passed away at 66 in 2000 just before the Liverpool coach signed his first coaching contract with Bundesliga outfit Mainz 05.

Liverpool supporters and football fans worldwide have shared their condolences with Jurgen Klopp.