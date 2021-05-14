Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp plays down Sadio Mane's post-match reaction at Old Trafford

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane was visibly frustrated after the full-time whistle at Old Trafford on Thursday. Despite the Reds claiming a 4-2 victory over Manchester United, Mane refused to shake Jurgen Klopp's hand after the game.

Jurgen Klopp has played down Sadio Mane's reaction and revealed that the player's actions were due to a lack of an explanation as to why he was omitted from the starting XI.

Liverpool's victory at Old Trafford was their first away win against Manchester United since March 2014. Thursday night's fixture between the Premier League giants was a must-win game for Jurgen Klopp's side as they chase a top-four finish.

Liverpool's 4-2 demolition of Manchester United showed that they have returned to form in recent weeks. The win took them to within four points of Chelsea with a game in hand over Thomas Tuchel's side.

Sadio Mane, however, stole the spotlight with his post-match reaction as he refused to shake his manager's hand at the full-time whistle. Jurgen Klopp has revealed that the winger was frustrated about being left out of Liverpool's starting XI. In the post-match press conference, Klopp revealed:

"Yes, I made a late decision in training, really late and changed Diogo for Sadio. And the players are used to that, I explain that. But I didn't do that properly or whatever. And in that moment, for a Premier League game, Sadio was obviously not too happy, that is all. The boys are used to me explaining but there was no time for that, that's the situation."

Sadio Mane has cut a frustrated figure this season. The 29-year-old has scored 40 goals in 71 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool in the last two seasons. However, he has managed to find the back of the net just nine times in 31 Premier League appearances for Liverpool in the current campaign.

Liverpool could sell Sadio Mane this summer as the Reds look to sign a new forward

Sadio Mane's poor form in recent months could lead to Liverpool parting ways with the winger this summer. The Senegalese winger has attracted attention from the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona in the past and Liverpool could cash in on the player in June.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has preferred to play Diogo Jota ahead of Sadio Mane in recent weeks as is said to be keen to bolster the team's attack. Sadio Mane could, therefore, be sold to raise funds for a new signing.