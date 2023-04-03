Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp provides Luis Diaz and Thiago Alcantara injury updates ahead of Arsenal clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that neither Thiago Alcantara nor Luis Diaz are match-fit at the moment. The manager has ruled both players out for the Chelsea clash, adding that there is little hope for Diaz to feature against Arsenal.

Liverpool find themselves in a tricky spot in the Premier League top-four race after Saturday’s 4-1 defeat to defending champions Manchester City. The defeat has pushed the Reds down to eighth place in the Premier League standings, with them now sitting eight points behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

Desperate for a win, Liverpool will take on Chelsea on Tuesday night (April 4) before welcoming league leaders Arsenal to Anfield on Sunday (April 9). Ahead of the tense bouts, Klopp spoke to the press, giving injury updates about two of his first-team players, Thiago and Diaz.

About Thiago, he said [Via Anfield Watch]:

“Thiago, we'll see how he reacts. He is not available for tomorrow [against Chelsea].”

And as for Diaz, he added [Via Anfield Watch]:

“He is not ready for this game.

“We still have to give him time. As much as we want him to be back, we still have to give him time.”

Despite Diaz training with the squad, Klopp was not confident about having him back for Sunday’s clash against Arsenal.

Klopp added:

“I wouldn't say Arsenal is totally out the question but it looks unlikely.”

Thiago has missed nine games across competitions due to a hip problem. Diaz, on the other hand, has been out of action since October with a knee injury. The jet-heeled winger is making steady progress in training and could be back for the clash against Leeds United on April 17.

Wayne Rooney backs Liverpool to “sneak” into Premier League top four

The Merseysiders have been all over the place this season. Despite having an abundance of star players, they have not managed to string together a winning run, which has cost them dearly in the top-four race.

Sitting eight points off fourth place with 11 games to play, things are not looking very bright for Klopp’s men. Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney, however, believes the Anfield outfit have enough quality to complete a turnaround.

Discussing the top-four race, Rooney said (via the Mirror):

“The top four? A few weeks ago, there looked a possibility Manchester United could challenge for the Premier League title. Erik ten Hag’s team fell short, but they could still end up with three trophies, and I’m sure will finish in the top four, then kick on after he buys a few players to strengthen in the summer.

“So Manchester United will be there but I have a suspicion that Liverpool might sneak into it, thanks to the quality of their squad and their experience. They’re capable of going on a run. I see Newcastle, despite the great job Eddie has done, falling just a little short.”

Liverpool’s top-four chances will also be boosted by the returns of Thiago and Diaz. While the former is the Reds’ midfield general, the latter has the quality to get the better of teams that like to sit deep. Granted how slow and predictable Liverpool have looked at times this season, their returns could do them a world of good.

