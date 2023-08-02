Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp responds after Alexis Mac Allister injury scare during pre-season loss to Bayern Munich 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp provided an update on Alexis Mac Allister after the midfielder suffered an injury during their friendly clash against Bayern Munich on August 2. He had to be subbed off at half-time as the Reds lost 4-3.

Fans, though, were concerned after the Argentine midfielder had to be substituted. Klopp discussed the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner's injury blow as he told the media after the match (via the Reds' website):

"Yeah, knee on knee. He could have played on. So firstly I got the information that it's too painful, so that was then clear that we will change. There's no need to push him through."

Klopp added:

"When I spoke afterwards, he said, 'No, no, I would have been fine.' But we didn't want to go [with] any risks. It's just knee on knee, bruise, that's it. It was fine."

LFC TV pundit Natasha Dowie, meanwhile, said about the injury (via The Boot Room):

“By the looks of it it was just a dead leg and just a knock to his knee. You can see here, his knee seems to have gone into his [Bayern player’s] quad and it was more of an impact injury. I think he’ll be okay.”

Mac Allister completed a move to Anfield from Brighton & Hove Albion for £35 million earlier this summer. The Argentine is expected to be an undisputed starter for Liverpool in the midfield next season.

With the likes of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, and Naby Keita leaving the club, Mac Allister is set to play a key role.

Which jersey will Alexis Mac Allister wear at Liverpool?

As Alexis Mac Allister is set to be a key player for Liverpool in the 2023-24 season, his shirt sales could be on the rise. Hence, fans might wonder which number will the Argentine wear.

The 24-year-old has taken the iconic No. 10 shirt. The Argentine FIFA World Cup winner is set to don one of the most iconic numbers in the club's history. The likes of Michael Owen and Phillipe Coutinho had previously donned the number for the Merseysiders.

Speaking about his decision, Mac Allister said (via the Reds' website):

"No, not really. I know how important the No.10 is in football. I had the possibility to take the No.8 as well, which is a big number for this club because of [Steven] Gerrard, of course."

"But I decided for No.10 because I used it a lot of times in Argentina, in Brighton, U23s national team as well. It's a number that I really like and that's why I chose it."

Mac Allister is a proven talent in the Premier League as he proved his worth for the Seagulls last season. He has played 98 games in the English top-flight, scoring 16 goals and providing five assists.

He also helped Argentina win the FIFA World Cup last season.