Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reveals his 'moment of the game' during Manchester United win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that fans at Anfield applauding for the absent Cristiano Ronaldo was his 'moment of the game' against Manchester United.

The Portuguese superstar and his partner Georgina Rodriguez endured the tragic death of their newborn son on Monday, and he expectedly missed the Liverpool game. There was an incredible show of support for the couple in Liverpool's home game against Manchester United on Tuesday.

Everyone at Anfield rose to their feet in the seventh minute and sang the Reds' anthem "You'll Never Walk Alone."

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp offers his support for Cristiano Ronaldo and his family.

While Klopp's men hammered the Red Devils 4-0, the German manager picked the Ronaldo moment as his favorite of the night. Speaking after the game, he said (via Liverpool Echo):

“My moment of the game, even when it was a great result, was the seventh minute when our people showed pure class, and the whole stadium together showed pure class in the moment."

He added:

“Everybody knew since yesterday, since I heard first time about it. So many things are much more important in life than football, and obviously we really feel for Cristiano and his family. So that was my moment of the game.”

The gesture was incredible considering the historic rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United.

Liverpool defeat all but ends Manchester United's top-4 hopes

After the 4-0 win, the Reds moved atop the Premier League table, two points above second-placed Manchester City. The Cityzens will play Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday to retain their pole position.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have perhaps lost their chance to finish in the Premier League top 4 this season. They remain sixth in the standings after the Liverpool game but have now played more matches than their top-four rivals.

The Red Devils are three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have a game in hand. They are level on points with fifth-placed Arsenal, who have played two games fewer than United.

United and Arsenal face off on Saturday at the Emirates in what could be a decider for the Champions League places. The Red Devils will also welcome third-placed Chelsea to Old Trafford. If they don't win both games, United will need a miracle to finish in the top four.

