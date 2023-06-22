Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's agent provides emphatic response when asked about Germany national team job

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's agent has emphatically ruled out the prospect of the Reds coach becoming Germany's new manager.

There have been suggestions that Klopp could replace Hansi Flick as Die Mannschaft coach. The former Bayern Munich manager has been disappointing in the role since his appointment in 2021.

However, Klopp's agent, Marc Kosicke, has poured cold water on the Liverpool boss potentially replacing Flick (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

“Jurgen has a long-term contract with Liverpool, and the DFB has a coach. This is not a topic for us at all."

Klopp signed a new two-year deal with the Reds last year, keeping him at the Merseysiders till 2026. The German is regarded as a legend after eight successful seasons at Anfield.

The former Borussia Dortmund coach has won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup. He boasts a record of 265 wins in 431 games across competitions since arriving at Liverpool in 2015.

However, the recently concluded season was a difficult one for Klopp. The Reds were a stark contrast from the usual dominant side they have been under his tenure, as they finished fifth in the league and went trophyless.

Nevertheless, Klopp's agent is adamant that the German isn't going anywhere and will see out the remaining three years of his deal. He has already got to work in the summer transfer window, luring Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Meanwhile, Germany boss Flick is coming under increasing pressure as his team struggle for form. They lost 2-0 to Colombia and 1-0 by Poland in international friendlies this month.

Die Mannschaft made a demoralising exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year. Flick saw his team crash out in the group stage as he struggles to impress in charge of the national team.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard decides against becoming Al Ettifaq manager

Steven Gerrard won't be heading to Al Ettifaq.

Steven Gerrard has confirmed that he won't be taking up an offer from Saudi giants Al Ettifaq to become their new manager. The Liverpool icon was approached by Faris Ad-Dahna and he visited the Middle East for talks, per GOAL.

However, the former Reds captain snubbed the opportunity to take up the role. He confirmed that on Channel 4 last week:

“I was invited over there to look at a potential offer, which I did. I have been analysing that over the last couple of days. But, as we stand right now, I won’t be taking that offer up.”

Gerrard has been out of management since last October when he was sacked by Premier League side Aston Villa. He has also coached SPL giants Rangers, winning the SPL title with them in 2021.

