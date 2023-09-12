Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's future clarified as his agent speaks out amid Germany national team links

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's agent Marc Kosicke has dismissed speculations about his client taking over as the new Germany boss.

Die Mannschaft are in turmoil following a dismal run of five winless outings in friendlies, losing the last three. Following their 4-1 loss to Japan at the Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg last week, the DFB sacked Hansi Flick.

After winning his first eight games in charge since taking over in 2021, things quickly turned south for the 2020 treble-winning coach. Germany won only four of their next 17 games, including a group-stage exit at the 2022 FIFA World Cup exit in Qatar.

Director Rudi Voeller assumed joint temporary charge of the team, overseeing a 2-1 win over France in a friendly in Dortmund on Tuesday (September 12). However, the DFB is looking for a permanent option.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp was one of the names doing the rounds as a potential replacement, but the German's agent poured cold water on the reports, telling Sportschau (via ECHO):

“Jurgen has a long-term contract with LFC and is not available for the national coaching position."

Klopp and his side have gotten off to a decent start in the Premier League this year, winning thrice and drawing once in their fixtures so far to put them in third place.

What Lothar Matthaus has said about Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp potentially taking over the Germany job

Jurgen Klopp has been at Anfield since 2015.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been at the club since 2015, carving out a niche for himself. The former Borussia Dortmund manager has delivered every major title at Liverpool, winning the UEFA Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League the next year.

Having signed a new deal last year that would keep him at Anfield till 2026, Klopp has led the Reds in 435 games across competitions, winning 268 and losing 77. Considering Klopp's long-term association with the Reds, Germany legend Lothar Matthaus reckons his compatriot might be an option after next year's Euros.

Matthaus said (as per the aforementioned source)

“I would only understand that if you got Jurgen Klopp after the European Championship. However, if you wait for Klopp, you would be giving the players another excuse when the coach might only be there until next summer."

He added:

“Among the names traded there are some who would not continue the cuddly course, such as Matthias Sammer or Jurgen Klopp. The question is whether Klopp is ready to say goodbye to Liverpool and lead Germany out of the crisis? I would like to have a national coach who will lead the German national team back to where it belongs in the next few years."

Meanwhile, Germany next take on the USA in a friendly on October 14, while Klopp's Liverpool return to Premier League action at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (September 16).