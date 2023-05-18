Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp suspended from touchline for two matches and dealt £75,000 fine following recent media comments

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been handed a two-game ban from the touchline and a fine worth £75,000 by the FA. The punishment is for his comments following the Reds' Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur on April 30.

Klopp celebrated in a robust manner in front of the fourth official Paul Tierney after his team earned a sensational last-ditch 4-3 win against Spurs. He also had a back-and-forth with the fourth official.

Speaking about the incident at the time, Klopp told the media (via Reuters):

"I probably have to expect the punishment because the referees think I questioned their integrity. But in the moment, I just described my feelings. The whole situation shouldn't have happened at all. It was out of emotion, out of anger. That's why I celebrated the way I celebrated."

He added:

"I couldn't get close to the fourth official and I didn't want to get close to the fourth official, and then I pulled my muscle. I tried to calm down, it didn't work."

The FA charged the Liverpool manager afterwards as they released a statement that read:

"It is alleged that the manager's comments... constitutes improper conduct in that they imply bias, and/or question the integrity of the referee, and/or are personal/offensive, and/or bring the game into disrepute."

This is not the first time that Jurgen Klopp has been handed a hefty fine by the FA. He received a fine of £45,000 in 2019 for his comments on referee Kevin Friend. Given that the Reds have only two games remaining in the season, the German won't be back on the touchline before the start of the next season.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool failed to hit their best standards this season

Before the start of the season, Liverpool were considered among the title challengers in the Premier League this season. However, the Reds have been far from fulfilling those expectations this term.

They went through a very underwhelming start to their campaign. While Jurgen Klopp's side recovered their form later in the campaign, they are still unlikely to fetch a top-four finish this term.

The Merseysiders are currently fifth in the league table. They have 65 points from 36 matches and trail fourth-placed Manchester United by a point, having played one game more than them.

