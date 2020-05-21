Henderson had his say as he and his Liverpool teammates returned to group training (Picture: Sportskeeda)

Liverpool captain and midfielder Jordan Henderson has spoken recently as he and his Reds teammates have returned to small-sided group sessions, as per this week's revised training guidelines.

Henderson, 29, scored three goals and created five assists in 25 Premier League appearances this term before March's suspension of play.

He missed their last three top-flight fixtures with a hamstring injury, but recovered in time to play 105 minutes during their shock 3-2 (AET) Champions League last-16 defeat by Atletico Madrid on March 11.

That was Liverpool's last game before the coronavirus pandemic forced a shutdown in English football two days later.

It's been over two months since then and although Project Restart plans are continuing, it's unlikely the Premier League will resume before mid-June at the earliest.

With that in mind, Henderson said it was important for he and his Liverpool teammates to resume less restricted training to improve their sharpness before the season resumes.

As quoted by the club's official website, the 29-year-old said:

"It's been a long time, or at least felt like a long time. Obviously it was a little bit difficult not knowing when you're going to go back, so you need to tailor it as best you can, which the fitness staff have done unbelievably well for us.

We're in a good enough position now to start getting going again, getting the balls out and introducing longer passing, getting the sharpness back, which hopefully won't take too long and we'll be right back at it again."

Henderson reflects on Liverpool's amazing achievements

Liverpool skpper Henderson admitted these unprecedented times have given him an opportunity for reflection, as their remarkable achievements this term are being valued more.

"I haven't so much looked forward, I've actually looked back a little bit more in terms of the season and actually what we've achieved so far is incredible really, as a team.

It's more about using that as motivation within training to keep going, because when the time comes we want to make sure we're in the best shape we possibly can be to finish off as good as we have been for all season really.

We want to make sure that when the time is right and we start playing games again, we pick up where we left off and continue to perform at the highest level, which, looking back, has been incredible for a long period of time."

Liverpool were just six points away from lifting their first Premier League title since 1990, before the COVID-19 pandemic saw play postponed indefinitely.

Jurgen Klopp will hope his Liverpool team can return stronger once play resumes.

The final month before suspension saw them suffer four defeats across all competitions: being knocked out of the UCL by Atletico, beaten by Chelsea in the FA Cup while relinquishing their unbeaten Premier League run against relegation-threatened Watford.