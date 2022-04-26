“Liverpool have to be very careful with him” – Dirk Kuyt warns Reds about ‘great player’ at Villarreal ahead of Champions League semi-final

Former Liverpool forward Dirk Kuyt has warned his former club regarding Arnaut Danjuma ahead of the Villareal clash.

The Reds will take on Spanish giants Villareal on Wednesday (April 27) night in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final at Anfield.

The Dutch winger has been on fire for Unai Emery's side this season, having only made his move to the La Liga side last summer. He has been a key reason why Villareal have defied all the odds to make their way to the semis of the Champions League.

Dirk Kuyt has urged his former employers to be careful with the Netherlands international.

The 41-year-old has hailed the former Bournemouth star as a great player and credited the Yellow Submarine for signing him.

The Reds hero told Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur:

“Danjuma is a great player. I think Villarreal did a really good job of bringing him in."

"I think the Liverpool fans have seen him play against Manchester United in the Champions League (in the group-stages)."

“He is a technical player who is also very fast. Liverpool have to be very careful with him. Especially in counter attacks, (Villarreal) are very strong in that."

Footxzone @footxzone



€25M was an absolute steal for Villarreal 𝘼𝙣𝙤𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 two goals for Danjuma tonight

Danjuma suffered relegation with Bournemouth at the end of the 2019-20 EPL season but did really well in the Championship last season.

Villareal spent a significant sum of €25 million to snap him up last summer. He has done brilliantly at the Estadio de la Cerámica in his debut season.

The 25-year-old has scored a total of 16 goals while providing four assists in 33 games across all competitions this season.

Liverpool are long-term admirers of Villareal winger

Liverpool are believed to have a long-standing interest in Arnaut Danjuma and had scouted him earlier this season.

The 25-year-old has been in blistering form for Villareal this season. Reportedly, Jurgen Klopp wants him to be Sadio Mane's long-term successor.

The Reds can take a closer look at the fleet-footed winger as they face Villareal twice in two weeks.

Mozo Football @MozoFootball Arnaut Danjuma has now been involved in 20 goals for Villarreal in the LaLiga and



26 Starts

16 Goals

4 Assists



26 Starts
16 Goals
4 Assists
Valencia

However, they have already signed Luis Diaz in January who prefers to be deployed on the left flank.

The 25-year-old has made a bright start to life at Anfield. He could prove to be a natural successor to Mane in the long run.

This could potentially mean that Liverpool's interest in Danjuma might have ended with the arrival of Diaz.

