Liverpool should 'cash in' on Mohamed Salah if he wants to leave - Robbie Fowler 

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has advised his former club to sell Mohamed Salah while he is still valuable if his heart is set on a move.

Speaking to the Mirror, Fowler said:

''I’m not having a go at Salah. I love him to bits. But I truly believe that transfers now are largely about what players want, so the ball is in his court, not Liverpool’s.

''If he wants to go, then he should go. If a player wants to leave, we have to accept it’s in the mix.

''I’m a firm believer that if they are unhappy and want to be going, then they should be going.''

Mohamed Salah has been nothing short of exceptional since joining Liverpool from AS Roma in the summer of 2017.

The Egypt international has scored 118 goals from 189 games in all competitions and is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world.

His performances in front of goal have helped Liverpool reclaim their place at the summit of the game, with continental, world and domestic trophies won aplenty in the last three years.

This makes the £43 million paid to Roma for his services one of the biggest bargain deals in recent memory.

His displays for the Reds have also had the concordant effect of seeing Salah linked with a move away from Anfield.

Some of the biggest clubs in the world, including Real Madrid and Barcelona, have all been speculated to be interested in the 28-year-old at one point or the other.

However, the current realities might suggest that Salah's future at Merseyside is not entirely cast in stone, not least because of Liverpool's ongoing struggles.

Can Mo Salah leave Liverpool next summer?

Liverpool are currently struggling

Mo Salah has still maintained his impressive goal ratio this term and leads the race for the Premier League Golden Boot with 17 goals from 26 league games.

However, this has not translated into team success and Liverpool are currently undergoing the darkest period of Jurgen Klopp's reign.

There is a genuine possibility that the Premier League champions might not secure Champions League football next season, which would be a major blow in keeping hold of their best players.

Mo Salah has secured legendary status at Anfield and has settled well in the city with his family.

However, there is current speculation that all is not well between him and Jurgen Klopp which could play a role in him potentially departing Liverpool.

History has shown us that loyalty to one club is becoming an increasingly rare commodity in football.

Whether Salah leaves Liverpool remains to be seen. However, the club will have to start posting positive results if they are to stand a chance of keeping their best players.