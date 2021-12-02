"Liverpool can't challenge PSG or Real Madrid in paying individuals" - Steve McManaman makes bold claim on Mohamed Salah's ongoing contract stand-off

Steve McManaman believes Mohamed Salah will sign a new long-term deal with Liverpool, despite the club's inability to match the big paychecks that some of its European counterparts have to offer.

Mohamed Salah’s contract with the club expires at the end of next season, meaning he can start talking to other clubs about his exit as early as January 2023.

Liverpool are not known for offering their players very lucrative contracts. According to fans, this may become a problem while trying to get Mohamed Salah to renew his contract with the club.

Salah has already expressed that he is open to playing in Spain, and with clubs like Real Madrid looming above the player, fans are anxious for the club to try and get Salah to sign a long-term contract.

However, Liverpool legend Steve McManaman is confident that Mohamed Salah will sign a new contract with the club. He told talkSPORT:

“We know that they [Liverpool] don’t pay the most money. They certainly pay a lot of money across the board, but we know that they don’t pay a huge amount of money and can’t challenge the likes of Paris Saint-Germain or Real Madrid in paying individuals. So, we’ll wait and see how it pans out."

"I think Mohamed Salah wants to stay" - Steve McManaman

Mohamed Salah is in action for Liverpool

McManaman, who himself joined Real Madrid after appearing a whopping 364 times for Liverpool, thinks that Mohamed Salah will choose to stay at the club. McManaman continued:

“His contract situation is as it is – we all know it’s going to be up in 18 months’ time. Liverpool want to renew. I think he wants to stay. It all depends on the finances: how much he wants and how much Liverpool are prepared to pay.”

Salah has previously expressed his love for the club and said that he has no plans to leave, but if history in football is anything to go by, circumstances can change very quickly. The only thing certain is that Liverpool will do their level best to try and keep Mohamed Salah at Anfield.

Salah is undoubtedly one of the greatest signings in the club's history. Since joining Liverpool in 2017, the Egyptian has played outstandingly in the league, earning praise from his teammates, manager and even the opposition. Salah is showing no sign of slowing down, having already racked up 11 goals and 9 assists in just 13 Premier League games this season.

Edited by Prem Deshpande