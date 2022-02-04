"Liverpool civil war" - Reds fans react as Salah vs Mane AFCON final showdown is confirmed

Liverpool fans are very excited to see Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane face off when Egypt and Senegal meet in the AFCON final on Sunday evening.
Mane was the star for Senegal in their 3-1 win over Burkina Faso in the semi-final. The 29-year-old registered a goal and an assist to guide his nation to their second consecutive final.
Egypt, on the other hand, had a trickier route to the final. Salah's side needed a penalty shootout to beat hosts Cameroon in their semi-final following a 0-0 draw.
Liverpool supporters are now eagerly awaiting the AFCON final. A portion of fans are calling it a "civil war," while others are indifferent about whom to support. Here are some of the best tweets in this regard:
Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have been their respective nation's talisman at this year's AFCON. Mane has scored three goals and provided two assists in the competition so far. Salah, on the other hand, has scored twice and assisted once en route to the final.
It is worth noting that both Senegal and Egypt have also been drawn against one another in the CAF World Cup Qualifiers. This means that only one of Mane and Salah will make it through to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. As a result, Liverpool fans are faced with another dilemma regarding who to back to qualify for the FIFA World Cup.
Both players also have just 18 months remaining on their Liverpool contracts. There have been no signs of a new contract being offered to them at the moment. However, with the new signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto, it could be assumed that one of Mane or Salah could be offloaded in the summer.
Liverpool did not miss Mo Salah or Sadio Mane while they were competing at the 2021 AFCON
Many assumed Liverpool would struggle without their star attacking duo of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.
Salah has scored 23 goals in 26 appearances for the club across all competitions this season. Meanwhile, Mane has netted 10 times in the same number of appearances. Despite the duo's impressive stats this season, the Reds have not suffered a dip in form in their absence.
Jurgen Klopp's side secured routine wins against Brentford and Crystal Palace in the Premier League. They also defeated Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup.
Liverpool also secured a 2-0 aggregate win over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final to secure a place in the final against Chelsea.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
With the final scheduled to take place on the 27th of February, both Mane and Salah should be available for the game.