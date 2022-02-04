"Liverpool civil war" - Reds fans react as Salah vs Mane AFCON final showdown is confirmed

Liverpool fans are very excited to see Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane face off when Egypt and Senegal meet in the AFCON final on Sunday evening.

Mane was the star for Senegal in their 3-1 win over Burkina Faso in the semi-final. The 29-year-old registered a goal and an assist to guide his nation to their second consecutive final.

Egypt, on the other hand, had a trickier route to the final. Salah's side needed a penalty shootout to beat hosts Cameroon in their semi-final following a 0-0 draw.

Liverpool supporters are now eagerly awaiting the AFCON final. A portion of fans are calling it a "civil war," while others are indifferent about whom to support. Here are some of the best tweets in this regard:

Praise @ajaakss Lol this afcon final is going to start a civil war for Liverpool fans

Josh @jjosh_exe For confidence: I want mane to win



For potential individual awards: I want salah to win



For potential individual awards: I want salah to win

For Liverpool: i just want neither of them to get injured

Sir Milderson @LFC_forevaa Mane and Salah will probably take the same jet back to liverpool but the emotions are going to be so different

Da’olif @DAOLIF Everyone talking about Mo Salah and Mane



Da'olif @DAOLIF Everyone talking about Mo Salah and Mane

The world truly revolves around Liverpool

Azeem @Azeem17_LFC Mane to win because he lost the last one

Salah to win it for Balon D'or shout

Salah to win it for Balon D'or shout

Who should i support??

Dahir @dboetan7i Sunday's AFCON final will be a classic, and it guarantees that one of Mané or Salah will win Africa's biggest prize. I'm proud of these two Liverpool legends. #LFC

Alex @vipertoasties @LFC One's going to come back a champion and the other heartbroken. But when they come back they'll be better than ever and win us some trophies. YNWA.

Bongumusa @BongaMhlanga_SA

Bongumusa @BongaMhlanga_SA

Liverpool final Afcon final

Sam Bothamley @SamBot2k17 @AdamMannio So did I Liverpool v Liverpool in afcon final

🔴 @WewtoLFC Liverpool have won the afcon

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have been their respective nation's talisman at this year's AFCON. Mane has scored three goals and provided two assists in the competition so far. Salah, on the other hand, has scored twice and assisted once en route to the final.

It is worth noting that both Senegal and Egypt have also been drawn against one another in the CAF World Cup Qualifiers. This means that only one of Mane and Salah will make it through to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. As a result, Liverpool fans are faced with another dilemma regarding who to back to qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

Both players also have just 18 months remaining on their Liverpool contracts. There have been no signs of a new contract being offered to them at the moment. However, with the new signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto, it could be assumed that one of Mane or Salah could be offloaded in the summer.

Liverpool did not miss Mo Salah or Sadio Mane while they were competing at the 2021 AFCON

Many assumed Liverpool would struggle without their star attacking duo of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

Salah has scored 23 goals in 26 appearances for the club across all competitions this season. Meanwhile, Mane has netted 10 times in the same number of appearances. Despite the duo's impressive stats this season, the Reds have not suffered a dip in form in their absence.

Jurgen Klopp's side secured routine wins against Brentford and Crystal Palace in the Premier League. They also defeated Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup.

Liverpool FC @LFC Sadio vs. Mo in the



Liverpool FC @LFC Sadio vs. Mo in the

Proud of you both

Liverpool also secured a 2-0 aggregate win over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final to secure a place in the final against Chelsea.

With the final scheduled to take place on the 27th of February, both Mane and Salah should be available for the game.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh