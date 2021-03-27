Liverpool close in on the signing of Wolves winger Adama Traore - Reports

According to El Gol Digital, Liverpool are reportedly close to signing Adama Traore from Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer.

The Spaniard has established himself as one of the most dangerous wingers in the Premier League since joining Wolves in 2018.

Adama Traore spent his youth career at Barcelona's famous La Masia youth academy before making his debut for the club in 2013. After failing to become a regular in the senior team, he made the move to England by joining Aston Villa.

The 25-year-old initially struggled to cope with the physicality of the Premier League and was sold to Middlesbrough in 2016. The winger was one of the standout players for the club in the 2017-18 season, scoring five goals and providing ten assists in the Championship.

Adama Traore's impressive performances then earned him a move to Wolves. He enjoyed a breakout campaign with the club last season, scoring seven goals and establishing himself as a regular starter under Nuno Espirito Santo.

However, his form has dipped this season. He has scored just one goal and provided one assist in 31 appearances for Wolves in all competitions.

Liverpool are said to be interested in the former Barcelona man despite his poor returns this season. Jurgen Klopp will look to sign a winger, attacking midfielder and defender this summer to bolster a Reds squad that is currently languishing in sixth place in the Premier League table.

Liverpool will need to get rid of some fringe players before signing Adama Traore

Liverpool's horrendous season has been headlined by a massive injury crisis and the poor form of a number of key players.

Jurgen Klopp will be eager to add more firepower to his squad this summer, but the German will have to get rid of some fringe players to raise funds and create space in the squad.

The likes of Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri and Takumi Minamino have all been linked with moves away from Anfield in recent months. The trio have become surplus to requirements at Liverpool and could be used as a makeweight in a deal to sign Adama Traore from Wolves.