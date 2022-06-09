Liverpool confirm Loris Karius and Divock Origi among 7 players who will leave this summer

Loris Karius and Divock Origi are among seven players who will be released by Liverpool when their contracts expire this summer after the club released their retained list on Thursday.

Karius joined Anfield from Mainz in 2016 and would ultimately play 49 games for the Merseyside club. Unfortunately, the German will forever be remembered for his performance in the 2018 Champions League in Kyiv against Real Madrid. Two howlers ultimately cost the Reds any chance of winning the clash in the Ukrainian capital.

That performance against Los Blancos ended up being Karius' final game for Jurgen Klopp's side. He was shipped out on loan to Besiktas and then Union Berlin immediately after his nightmare performance. Karius hasn't played a senior game for any side since February of 2021.

Meanwhile, Origi had already announced he is leaving Anfield this summer and will go down in Liverpool folklore for scoring some of the most important goals in the club's recent history.

The Belgian international scored a total of 41 goals in 176 games during his seven years in English football. This includes two famous strikes against Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semi-final victory, as well as scoring in the subsequent final against Tottenham in Madrid.

Meanwhile, the Reds have announced that several academy graduates have been released, including Ben Woodburn, Sheyi Ojo and Elijah Dixon-Bonner. Woodburn is arguably the biggest name mentioned there, with the 22-year-old spending last season on loan at Scottish club Hearts.

Academy players Luis Longstaff and Sean Wilson were the other youngsters not kept on by the club.

Liverpool thank Divock Origi for 'an incredible eight years'

Although the 27-year-old to ever truly nail down a starting place at Liverpool following his move from Lille in 2014, Origi will go down as a Kop cult hero. He will be remembered for his habit of scoring crucial goals in the final moments of games.

Jurgen Klopp was always a huge admirer of the Belgian, as before their final Premier League game of the season against Wolves, the German boss stated:

"He is, and will be for me, forever a Liverpool legend [and] one of the most important players I ever had. That sounds completely strange with the amount of games he had, but it is, and was, a pure joy to work together with him."

The club's social media team echoed those sentiments, as they tweeted on the confirmation of the news of Origi's departure:

"Divock Origi will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June. Thank you for an incredible eight years of service and leaving us with so many special memories. @DivockOrigi, Liverpool legend."

