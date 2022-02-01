Liverpool confirm youngster's loan move to Fulham

Liverpool have confirmed that defender Neco Williams has departed the club on loan to Fulham on deadline day of the winter transfer window.

The Reds released a statement on their official website earlier today (February 1), which read:

"Neco Williams has joined Fulham on loan for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. The 20-year-old has moved to the Championship side on a temporary basis after a deal was completed on transfer deadline day."

Williams was initially viewed as a potential back-up to Trent Alexander-Arnold at the start of the season. The right-back has played eight times for Jurgen Klopp's side across all competitions this season, recording two assists. However, he has averaged less than 50 minutes per contest.

A section of the Liverpool fanbase expected Williams to stay at the club for the rest of the season when a move didn't materialize for much of the transfer window. With the Reds still alive in the Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and UEFA Champions League, they could do with depth in the squad.

However, Williams has now joined Marco Silva's Fulham, who are first in the EFL Championship, for the rest of the season. The Cottagers are five points clear of second-placed Blackburn Rovers, having played a game fewer.

Neco Williams is likely to be part of Liverpool's long-term future

Williams joined Liverpool several years ago as part of their academy set-up at the Under-9 level. The Welshman rose through the ranks before making his first-team debut in a fourth-round FA Cup encounter against Arsenal in September 2019.

Williams went on to make 11 appearances across all competitions that season, providing two assists. He improved that tally in the 2020-21 season, making 14 appearances in all competitions and providing one assist. He has also made 17 appearances for Wales, scoring two goals and assisting two more.

While Alexander-Arnold is the undisputed starter in the right-back position for the future, Williams is likely to be a part of Klopp's long-term plans. Liverpool will need to build their squad depth to compete with Manchester City, who boast several world-class players within their ranks.

Also Read Article Continues below

There doesn't seem to be an option or obligation to buy included in the right-back's loan deal. This could also be an indication that he is still in the Reds' plans for the future.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh