Liverpool: Confirmed signings and departures in the summer transfer window (2022)

Liverpool have endured a quiet transfer window this summer, with Darwin Nunez the most notable of four new arrivals.

The Reds enjoyed an incredible season last term as they won both domestic cups, although they fell agonizingly short in both the Premier League and Champions League.

Many felt that while Jurgen Klopp's squad was clearly spectacular in terms of quality, the club needed to freshen things up following a grueling season. Their summer started in difficult circumstances as they were forced to wave goodbye to club legend Sadio Mane.

Liverpool FC @LFC



#DarwinDay We are delighted to announce the signing of @Darwinn99 from Benfica, subject to the successful granting of a work permit and international clearance We are delighted to announce the signing of @Darwinn99 from Benfica, subject to the successful granting of a work permit and international clearance 😍#DarwinDay

With just a year left on his contract, Liverpool decided to cash in on the 30-year-old and sell him to Bayern Munich. Mane spent six incredibly successful seasons at Anfield and won every trophy available to him, but ultimately decided to take on a new challenge.

The Senegalese forward has left huge boots to fill, and the Merseyside club decided to splash the cash to sign a new centre-forward.

They opted to buy Benfica superstar Darwin Nunez for €75m, who scored 34 goals in 41 appearances last term, including two against Klopp's side in the Champions League.

Although the 23-year-old scored in his first two appearances, his first start was marred by a senseless headbutt against Crystal Palace, as he was shown a red card.

Jürgen @Jurgegenpressed Liverpool's transfer window



Bought:

Darwin Nunez = £67.5m

Fabio Carvalho = £5.3m

Calvin Ramsay = £4m

Arthur = Loan



Sold:

Sadio Mane = £28.8m

Neco Williams = £18m

Minamino = £13.5m

Marko Grujic = £8m

Ben Davies = £4m

Divock Origi = free Liverpool's transfer windowBought:Darwin Nunez = £67.5mFabio Carvalho = £5.3mCalvin Ramsay = £4mArthur = LoanSold:Sadio Mane = £28.8mNeco Williams = £18mMinamino = £13.5mMarko Grujic = £8mBen Davies = £4mDivock Origi = free

Liverpool decide to take cautious approach during summer transfer window

The elephant in the room for Liverpool to address was central midfield. The club currently have an injury position in the center of the park and fans have called on the club to bring in a new option to replace the likes of Jordan Henderson and James Milner.

On deadline day, after a sluggish start to the campaign, they signed Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo on a season-long loan deal.

The Reds have been consistently linked with the likes of Jude Bellingham, but a loan deal for Arthur suggests next summer may bring a big-name midfielder to the club.

The Anfield Talk @TheAnfieldTalk Juventus CONFIRM an option to buy in the Arthur deal in an official statement. €37.5m. Juventus CONFIRM an option to buy in the Arthur deal in an official statement. €37.5m. https://t.co/4E7ddJqaSr

Liverpool also added two wonderkids to their ranks in the form of Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay (€4.9m) and Fulham playmaker Fabio Carvalho (€5.9m).

The Merseyside club have also recouped plenty of money from the sale of fringe players. Neco Williams and Takumi Minamino both left for relatively large fees, while Ben Davies and Marko Grujic were also sold.

Meanwhile, cult hero Divock Origi left on a free transfer, along with Loris Karius, Sheyi Ojo, and Ben Woodburn.

Ins: Darwin Nunez, Calvin Ramsay, Fabio Carvalho, Arthur Melo (loan).

Outs: Sadio Mane, Loris Karius, Neco Williams, Takumi Minamino, Marko Grujic, Ben Davies, Divock Origi, Sheyi Ojo, Ben Woodburn, Sepp van den Berg (loan), Rhys Williams (loan).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Yasho Amonkar