Liverpool consider move for 21-year-old winger - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers star Pedro Neto, according to Goal. The Portuguese winger was one of the breakout stars of the Premier League last season as he caught the attention of a number of the league's top clubs with his performances for the Wolves.

Although Liverpool are interested in Neto, the deal might not happen this summer. The 21-year-old's current knee injury is set to rule him out of action until November.

Pedro Neto joined the Wolves from Braga in the summer of 2019. After impressing during his debut season with the club, he became a key member of the Wolves' starting line-up last season.

He made 31 appearances for the club in the Premier League and contributed five goals. Neto's season was cut short due to injury but the winger's pace, dribbling, crossing and goal-scoring ability stood out.

Liverpool are keen to get a striker and a winger this summer after completing the signing of French centre-back Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig last month for £36 million.

The Reds have reportedly identified Alexander Isak as a potential long-term replacement for the out-of-form Roberto Firmino. Jurgen Klopp is also bracing for the departure of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah for the African Cup of Nations midway through the 2021-22 campaign.

Liverpool will therefore look to sign a winger to provide adequate back-up to Salah and Mane next season. The Merseyside club will, however, have to remove the likes of Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri and Takumi Minamino before pursuing the signature of Pedro Neto.

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp has predicted Pedro Neto to become a top player

Meanwhile, former Liverpool midfielder-turned-pundit Jamie Redknapp believes the Wolves winger Pedro Neto has what it takes to become a 'world star' in the near future.

After Pedro Neto's performance for the Wolves against Tottenham in December 2020, Redknapp said that Neto is a 'special' talent and is 'sensational' on the ball. Redknapp told Sky Sports:

“I think he is going to be a world star, he is 20 years of age and I can’t think of too many better players under 20 than him, he has got all the attributes to go right to the top.

“He is sensational on the ball, he has got a real presence and size when he moves with the ball, he loves to face people up, go one-on-one, go either way as well – such a talent, he really is."

