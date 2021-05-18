Liverpool considering move for Portuguese midfielder - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly plotting a move for Sporting Lisbon attacking midfielder Pedro Goncalves. The 22-year-old has been one of the breakout stars of the Premeira Liga this season and has caught the attention of a number of Europe's top clubs thanks to his impressive performances.

According to Correio de Manha, Liverpool are looking to secure the signing of Pedro Goncalves. The Reds will reportedly have to match his £51.6 million release clause if they are to land him from Sporting Lisbon this summer.

Pedro Goncalves spent his youth career at Braga, Valencia, and Wolverhampton Wanderers before making his professional debut for the Premier League side in the EFL Cup in 2018.

Goncalves struggled to become a regular member of Wolves' senior squad and returned to Portugal in the summer of 2019 to join newly-promoted F.C. Famalicao. Goncalves impressed during his sole season with Famalicao, scoring seven goals in 40 appearances for the Portuguese club.

He earned himself a move to Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon last summer. Goncalves is currently the joint top goal-scorer in the Primeira Liga with 20 goals in 31 league appearances this season.

The 22-year-old goals and assists have led Sporting Lisbon to a historic first Premiera Liga title in 19 years.

Despite his impressive statistics this season, Goncalves is yet to make an appearance for the Portugal national team, but could be included in his country's squad for the 2021 European Championships.

📝 — Pedro Goncalves will not leave Sporting CP in summer, despite interest from Manchester United and Liverpool, and the Portuguese club is now planning him to offer a new contract to fend off interest from other clubs #mufc #mujournal



[@Record_Portugal h/t @Sport_Witness] — United Journal (@theutdjournal) May 17, 2021

Liverpool are keen to sign an attacking midfielder this summer

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Stoke City - Premier League 2

Liverpool are desperate to sign an attacking midfielder this summer. The Reds have suffered from a lack of creativity and goals from midfield this season, and have been unable to replace Philippe Coutinho since the attacking midfielder left the club in 2018.

Liverpool 'made initial contact over Sporting Lisbon's £53m star Pedro Goncalves in January' https://t.co/rAAkSY3ADe — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) February 9, 2021

The Reds will have to part ways with the likes of Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri, and Takumi Minamino to raise the funds required to sign Goncalves. Jurgen Klopp's side are also likely to face competition from a number of Europe's top clubs for the attacking midfielder's signature.