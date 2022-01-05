Liverpool consider Naby Keita swap deal for Barcelona forward - Reports 

Premier League giants Liverpool are reportedly considering signing Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele by sending midfielder Naby Keita the other way. The swap deal would be beneficial for Barcelona as well, as they’d be able to get a quality midfielder in exchange for their out-of-contract superstar.

Liverpool, who are third in the Premier League table, will lose Sadio Mane, Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah to AFCON in January. With two of their star forwards gone, the Reds will be spread dangerously thin up top and might have a tough time getting maximum points.

While Liverpool are dealing with absentees, Barcelona have a tricky contract situation at their hands. Contract talks have broken down between the Blaugrana and Dembele after he asked for a massive €40 million per season package.

Considering the state Barcelona are in, they cannot even fathom entertaining this idea, let alone agree to it. With only six months remaining on his contract, many are expecting Dembele to run down his contract and leave for free in June.

However, if El Nacional’s report is to be believed, a swap deal involving Naby Keita and Ousmane Dembele could be the solution to their problems. The Reds will have a hungry, capable forward at their disposal and Barcelona will get a capable midfielder on their hands in return.

Shipping Dembele off will also lighten Barcelona’s wage bill significantly and allow them to register new signing Ferran Torres. Keeping Dembele disciplined will be Liverpool’s biggest challenge, but Jurgen Klopp is not one to shy away from it.

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita could add a new flavor to Barcelona’s midfield

If the swap deal works out, Barcelona will have a strong, quick and versatile midfielder at their disposal. Since taking charge of the Blaugrana, Xavi has been focusing on finding balance in the middle of the park, and Keita’s transfer could facilitate that.

The Liverpool midfielder could gel well with Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong and Sergio Busquets. He might also add some doggedness to the Blaugrana’s often-vulnerable midfield. The 26-year-old also has age on his side and could become an excellent asset for Xavi’s Barcelona in the coming months.

