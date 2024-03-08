"Liverpool is a dangerous move" - Michael Owen tells Xabi to reject Anfield move and join Bayern Munich

Michael Owen has urged Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso to choose the Bayern Munich role over a move to Liverpool this summer.

In January, Jurgen Klopp announced his decision to step down as Liverpool manager at the end of the season, while Thomas Tuchel and Bayern Munich came to a mutual agreement to terminate his contract early after a string of poor performances.

Leverkusen have been in exceptional form under Alonso this campaign, leading the Bundesliga by ten points over the Bavarians. The Spanish manager has been linked with Liverpool and Bayern Munich as a result of his exploits in the German top flight this term.

Iconic former Premier League striker Michael Owen believes taking the Liverpool role would be too much pressure for Alonso, while Bayern offers guaranteed success. He said (via GOAL):

"It’s a big dilemma for Xabi Alonso. He’s not been a manager long so I think the safer option is going to Bayern Munich. Straight away the team will be back to winning the league, it’s virtually a given. So for his progression, his stock is only going to go absolutely through the roof if he makes that safe move to Bayern."

The former Liverpool forward added:

"Liverpool is a dangerous move. Following Jurgen Klopp is going to be so difficult. They don’t play in the style of play of Xabi Alonso at the moment, they play a different style, so it might not be that easy to convert.

"We’ve now got a sustained period of success at Liverpool under Klopp and the next manager can’t do better than that so the only way is down maybe? It’s a dangerous, risky move and the Bayern Munich one is a safe option, with his credibility probably going through the roof, and then he can have his pick again should he need it. It’s a really difficult one at the moment and I can see pros and cons for both clubs."

Liverpool will next face Manchester City in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday (10 March).

“I’ve just had a crazy thought" - Ian Wright makes prediction for crunch title clash between Liverpool and Man City

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has backed Liverpool to win their crucial league fixture against Manchester City. The Englishman believes the Reds have home advantage and can secure all three points at Anfield.

The Merseysiders currently lead the league table by one point over second-placed City, while the Gunners trail two points behind in third. The encounter could have major implications on the title race, presenting Arsenal the opportunity to leapfrog one of their rivals, if not both, if they win against Brentford this weekend.

Speaking on the Kelly and Wright Show, the former Arsenal striker initially joked:

"I’ve just had a crazy thought. Can both of them lose? That came into my head. Can both lose for Arsenal please?".

Giving his prediction for the game, he added:

"But no, you look at it from Liverpool’s point of view, is it at the Etihad? It’s at Anfield! Liverpool at this stage, I would fancy Liverpool, I would do."