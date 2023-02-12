Liverpool dealt another devasting injury blow as midfielder faces 4 weeks out due to hip problem: Reports

Liverpool will have to deal with yet another devastating injury blow as midfielder Thiago Alcantara is set to be sidelined due to a hip problem. The likes of Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino, and more have already been sidelined for the Merseyside club.

Thiago's fitness issue is set to give Jurgen Klopp more food for thought. The club's campaign has been plagued by injuries and their performances on the pitch have taken a toll as a result.

The Reds are currently 10th in the league table with 29 points on the board after 20 games. Thiago has been a crucial player for Klopp's side so far this campaign. He has made 24 appearances for the team this term.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are set to take on Everton in the Merseyside derby next. The Reds have won only one out of their past five league games. Sean Dyche's team, on the other hand, earned an odds-defying win over Arsenal in their last Premier League match.

Liverpool star Alisson Becker spoke ahead of the Merseyside derby

Brazilian custodian Alisson Becker has been one of Liverpool's most important players in recent years. The goalkeeper has made 212 appearances for the club, keeping 94 clean sheets.

Alisson has played 28 games this season and has kept eight cleansheets. The former AS Roma star recently spoke about the team's mindset heading into the clash against Everton. Speaking to the club's media, he said (via the Reds' official website):

"It's a difficult moment – we recognize that. I think the first step you need to make for changing the situation is recognizing your real situation. We are doing that. For this week, we have time, we are working hard. We know the importance of a derby and we know what is the importance and meaning for us to have a good performance, to show to our supporters that we still have the desire inside of us. We are going to do that and try to win the game."

