Liverpool dealt blow as 3 key stars miss training ahead of PL fixture against Wolves

Key Liverpool trio Trent Alexander-Arnold, Darwin Nunez and Thiago Alcantara were absent from training ahead of their side's clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (September 16).

The trio weren't seen in a video posted by Sky Sports of the Reds preparing for their game against Wolves at Molineaux. It could be a huge blow for Jurgen Klopp as his side look to continue their superb start to the season.

Alexander-Arnold has been sidelined with a hamstring injury and missed out on representing England during the international break. The English right-back has been in fine form, bagging one assist in four league games.

Meanwhile, Thiago has been out of action for several months with a hip problem that required surgery. He last appeared for Liverpool back in April and doesn't look set for a return this weekend.

Nunez was subbed off at halftime during Uruguay's 2-1 defeat to Ecuador in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday. His national team manager Marcelo Bielsa said that he was dealing with muscular problems.

The center-forward has started the season off strongly with two goals and one assist in four games. However, he may not be part of the squad that takes on Wolves given he missed Thursday's training session.

Klopp is already dealing with the absence of Virgil van Dijk. The Liverpool captain was slapped with a two-match ban after verbally abusing match officials in a 2-1 win against Newcastle United. He will miss the trip to Molineaux meaning the Reds could be without four of their stars.

Ibrahima Konate was back in training for Liverpool ahead of Wolves clash

The Frenchman trained on Thursday.

There was good news regarding Ibrahima Konate as the Frenchman was back in training on Thursday, per This Is Anfield. He missed France's recent internationals due to an injury sustained in a 3-1 against Bournemouth (August 19).

However, Konate is close to returning to full match fitness and he already took part in training at the AXA Training Centre. The France international could be in contention to start against Wolves given Klopp will be without Van Dijk.

Liverpool have started the season with three wins and one draw from four league games. They sit third in the league and are bouncing back from last season's fifth-placed disappointment.

Konate impressed last season despite the Reds' failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. He made 24 appearances across competitions, helping his side keep nine clean sheets.