Liverpool dealt blow as Jurgen Klopp rules key player out of Nottingham Forest clash due to new injury

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has said that Roberto Firmino has picked up an injury and will miss the Premier League game at the weekend.

The Reds take on Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Saturday (April 22). They will, however, be without one of their key veteran players, who has sustained a muscle injury. The Brazilian could also miss another week, according to Klopp.

The Liverpool manager provided the update in his pre-match press conference on Friday (April 21). The Times' Paul Joyce tweeted about the same:

"Roberto Firmino has picked up a muscle injury and will be missing for the coming games, says Jurgen Klopp."

This isn't the first injury suffered by Firmino this season. The forward, 31, missed multiple games due to a calf problem midway through the campaign. He has, however, featured in ten of their last 11 Premier League games, scoring twice and assisting once. All three goal contributions notably came in two games against Manchester United and Arsenal.

The Brazilian has 11 goals and five assists in 33 games across competitions this term. He has averaged less than 50 minutes per appearance in what's his final season at Liverpool.

Liverpool will have plenty of options up front despite Roberto Firmino's injury

Liverpool have missed at least two forwards for almost the entire season due to the long-term injuries suffered by Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz. However, both players have returned to help their side close out the season. That should ensure that the Reds don't miss Roberto Firmino against Nottingham Forest.

Jota made his comeback from injury in February and has begun looking like his old self. The Portuguese netted his first two goals of the season in their 5-1 thrashing of Leeds United at Elland Road last weekend. Diaz, meanwhile, made his much-awaited comeback in the same game, coming off the bench.

Apart from the duo, Jurgen Klopp will also have Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo to call upon. The trio were largely his preferred starting frontline when Diaz and Jota were injured, They have combined to score 46 goals and lay out 16 assists between them this term.

With five forwards available, Liverpool will hope to get on the scoresheet against Forest. Their meeting at the City Ground earlier in the Premier League this season ended in a 1-0 defeat for the Reds.

