Liverpool dealt injury blow ahead of crunch clash against Arsenal: Reports

Liverpool have been handed a fresh injury blow as they prepare to face Arsenal at the Emirates in a crunch Premier League encounter on Sunday, February 4. The Reds will reportedly be without influential midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, who hasn't traveled to London for the encounter.

Liverpool have had their fair share of injuries this season and were already without Mohamed Salah for the match. Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has now joined the Egyptian forward, according to Football Talk reporter Joseph Agbobi. The 23-year-old has not traveled to London for the match as a result of an illness picked up during the week.

Szoboszlai has established himself as a key player for Jürgen Klopp's side since his summer arrival from RB Leipzig, scoring three goals and providing two assists in 21 league matches. He found the net with a fine header in his side's recent 4-1 league win against Chelsea.

The Hungary captain is the only new addition to the list of absentees, with defender Conor Bradley making the trip. The 20-year-old unfortunately lost his father on Saturday but appears to be available for selection in the match against Arsenal.

Liverpool played out a 1-1 draw at home to the Gunners in their first league meeting this season before defeating them in the FA Cup. The Reds have lost just once domestically all season and will be keen to keep the number of defeats at just one.

Thiago Alcantara named in Liverpool squad for Arsenal match

Liverpool have also received a boost as experienced midfielder Thiago Alcantara has made the trip to London for the match against the Gunners. The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich midfielder has not made a single appearance for the Reds this season due to injury issues.

Alcantara was a key player for Klopp, featuring in the midfield alongside the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. The 32-year-old has had to face several injury issues and only played in 18 league matches last season.

The experienced midfielder has been linked with a move away from the club. He will add a great deal of experience and quality to Klopp's side if he stays fit in the second half of the season.

